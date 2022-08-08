Read full article on original website
William Gayle “Bill” Thomas
William Gayle “Bill” Thomas, 70, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born September 23, 1951, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late William Paul Thomas and Virginia Lee Grooms Thomas. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Glasgow...
Sharon Ann Williams
Sharon Ann Williams was born July 12, 1954 in Louisville, KY to her parents Deloris Marie Marshall Harris and Emmitt Williams. She entered peace Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Sharon Ann Williams was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved to dance and make you...
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis of the Grab Community of Green County, son of the late Verman Cook Ennis and Virgie Alice Trowbridge Ennis, was born on Thursday, October 21, 1948 in Green County and departed this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 73 years, 9 months, and 20 days of age.
Vivian Florine Bragg
Vivian Florine Bragg, 96 of Edmonton passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was born November 23, 1925 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Albion Vivant Faull and Hazel Faull. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Randolph Wilson Bragg. A son, Benjamin Bragg. Siblings, Patricia Robinette, Virginia Runyon and John Faull.
Donald Dell “Duck” Durrett
Donald Dell “Duck” Durrett of Summersville, Kentucky, son of the late Jack D. Durrett and Ida Oakley Milby Durrett, was born on Tuesday, May 20, 1941 in Green County, Kentucky and departed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home. He was 81 years, 2 months, and 20 days of age.
James “Jim” Edward Troy
James “Jim” Edward Troy, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Baptist East in Louisville. He had suffered during the last few years with kidney cancer. He was 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Edward Luther and Gladys “Tibby” Duvall Troy and...
Jackie Lee Perry
Jackie Lee Perry, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a member of Highland General Baptist Church and a son of the late Colbie G. Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry and husband of the late Glenda Faye Graves Morgan Perry.
Logo recommendation to head to mayor for approval
GLASGOW — A Tennessee-based marketing and branding firm is expected to reveal later this month a complete branding and identity package created for the city of Glasgow. The presentation was expected by late May, but additional work continued through most of the summer. Steve Chandler, the owner of Chandlerthinks, began work last summer on the project and is expected to reveal his work at an Aug. 22 meeting of the city council.
Officials instate ‘zero tolerance’ policy in response to student vaping concerns
GLASGOW — A recent change to a Barren County High policy includes a description of penalties for students in possession of vaping or alternative nicotine products. Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas said in a letter released Wednesday that students found in possession of a vapor product at school will face a public offense action. The action would include a drug paraphernalia possession charge.
Logan County man shot in driveway of home, KSP seeks leads
LEWISBURG — Authorities are investigating a murder after a man was shot in his driveway Thursday evening. State police was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation. Deputies initially responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence.
Committee to select new logo, forward to Glasgow Council for approval
GLASGOW — Members of a city committee will meet Thursday to review logos developed as a part of a branding package for city government. Three logos will be considered by the Strategic Planning Committee of the Glasgow City Council. The logos were developed by Franklin, Tenn.-based branding and marketing company Chandlerthinks. View the final three logos here.
KYTC: Cumberland Expressway ramp closures begin this week
GLASGOW — Ramp closures will begin Sunday as crews continue work along the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway in Barren and Metcalfe counties. The closures are planned from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will occur beginning Sunday, Aug. 14. Detours to the next interchange will be in place, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
