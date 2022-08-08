ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since. CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster child found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother was found safe, the Lancaster Police Department said. The department announced in a tweet that the child was found safe overnight Saturday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. On Thursday, August 11th shortly after 2 p.m., detectives responded to a call for one person shot on Southwest Boulevard near West Charlotte High School. At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim. Medic took...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
WCNC

Three teens accused of armed robbery, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers took a trio of teens into custody, accusing them of armed robbery. According to the police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the teens allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on University City Boulevard and stole the victim's car.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
