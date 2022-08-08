Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
WBTV
Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
Man last seen at CLT park is missing, prompting police investigation
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was last seen at a southeast Charlotte park has prompted an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department said Saturday. Officers say 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members on Friday that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours. Sullivan […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since. CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
Two dead, two more seriously injured after two separate shootings in Charlotte overnight, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating two separate, fatal shootings that happened within an hour of each other overnight Saturday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Northlake Mall Drive, near the parking lot of Northlake Mall shortly after 1 a.m. Three...
WBTV
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street. Police say the gunfire began as two groups...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CLT PD investigate two overnight shooting homicides
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating multiple overnight homicides in the Charlotte metro area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls regarding the first incident around 1 a.m. Saturday near 6900 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and one of the victims was […]
One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake...
WBTV
Two shot at motel in north Charlotte
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000. The shooting happened on Reagan Drive, near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85. Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County sheriff...
'He’s in God’s hands, paradise' | Juvenile killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile was shot and killed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting along Southwest Boulevard, near the Birch Townhomes off LaSalle Street, around 3 p.m. Medic transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Lancaster child found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother was found safe, the Lancaster Police Department said. The department announced in a tweet that the child was found safe overnight Saturday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
Man dead in northwest Charlotte, CMPD investigating
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard near Burbank Drive.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. On Thursday, August 11th shortly after 2 p.m., detectives responded to a call for one person shot on Southwest Boulevard near West Charlotte High School. At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim. Medic took...
Union County deputies are close to naming their new K-9. You get to vote on it
MONROE, N.C. — Earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the newest member of their team: a K-9 officer who's fresh and ready to patrol. But deputies needed help picking a name for this four-legged recruit; so far, he's just been going by the pseudonym "Puppy Doe".
Charges dismissed against man in 2008 killing of UNC Charlotte student
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired in November of 2021. Charges were dropped against Mark Carver, the man who was convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008, the district attorney announced. Carver spent ten years in prison for Yarmolenko's death before...
WBTV
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said. The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street. The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love...
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
Three teens accused of armed robbery, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers took a trio of teens into custody, accusing them of armed robbery. According to the police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the teens allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on University City Boulevard and stole the victim's car.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0