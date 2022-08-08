ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Roxboro man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Durham

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

A Roxboro man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash with an SUV in Durham early Monday morning.

Kalon Gentry died at a hospital from serious injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the SUV was treated for injuries at the scene, Durham police said in a news release.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Duke Street and Holt School Road at around 5:30 a.m. The area was closed for several hours Monday morning for investigation.

Gentry was riding the motorcycle south on Duke Street when he was hit by the SUV turning left, the news release stated.

The incident remains under investigation, and police said speed and impairment do not appear to have played a role.

Police did not release additional details or announce any criminal charges.

Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J. Colquitt at 919-560-4935, ext. 29450.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Roxboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Durham Police#Traffic Accident
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRAL

6 teenagers shot at private party at Raleigh night club

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan Terhune.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Dozens of police respond to shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene on Schenley Drive, they found a home with multiple gunshots fired into it. A man and woman inside the home also had very minor, non-life-threatening injures, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

83-year-old missing from northeast Raleigh apartment

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Joan Ethel Ramsey. Ramsey is described as a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is missing from her apartment...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
461
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy