Roxboro man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Durham

A Roxboro man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash with an SUV in Durham early Monday morning.

Kalon Gentry died at a hospital from serious injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the SUV was treated for injuries at the scene, Durham police said in a news release.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Duke Street and Holt School Road at around 5:30 a.m. The area was closed for several hours Monday morning for investigation.

Gentry was riding the motorcycle south on Duke Street when he was hit by the SUV turning left, the news release stated.

The incident remains under investigation, and police said speed and impairment do not appear to have played a role.

Police did not release additional details or announce any criminal charges.

Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J. Colquitt at 919-560-4935, ext. 29450.