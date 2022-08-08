Five HCA East Florida Division Hospitals Recognized for Obstetrics & Gynecology Care Excellence, According to Healthgrades

August 10, 2022 — Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its Mississippi subsidiary, Magnolia Health Plan (Magnolia), has been awarded the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) contract. Under the new contract, Magnolia will continue serving the state’s Coordinated Care Organization Program, which will consist of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MSCAN) and the Mississippi Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The new contract term is four (4) years and includes the option for two, 1-year renewals.

