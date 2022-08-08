Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
PWMania
Road Dogg on Shane McMahon Possibly Returning to WWE, Arguing with Vince McMahon
Road Dogg discussed the recent changes in WWE and what he believes the company will look like now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things in his most recent podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Ryan Katz.” Here are the highlights:
PWMania
John Cena Fuels Rumors About Bray Wyatt and WWE
Many fans have questioned whether Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) will be the next star to make a comeback after Vince McMahon left WWE and Triple H took full control of creative since “The Game” has already brought back a number of wrestlers. As PWMania.com previously reported, some WWE...
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Responds to Controversial Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
WWE NXT star Amari Miller received a lot of criticism from fans for her comments against Sasha Banks. It all began when Miller praised AEW’s Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, on Twitter and said her next career goal is to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She posted...
PWMania
Latest News on Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE
There’s a lot of smoke surrounding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE. As was mentioned earlier this week, Wyatt’s name has lately come up, according to Fightful Select. “I can’t speak for him, but I know I’ve heard his name brought up, and I don’t know how you couldn’t feel better about coming in now if you were him?”, ” a WWE employee was quoted as saying regarding Wyatt.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
PWMania
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star
Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
PWMania
Latest News on Kris Statlander’s AEW Status, Original Plans for Statlander, More
Kris Statlander is injured and won’t be able to work for a long, as announced on AEW Dynamite. She was reportedly backstage for the event, according to PWInsider, where she was spotted using crutches. It was called a “serious knee injury,” and there is concern that she will need surgery, which would keep her out for a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Disputes Reports About Bruce Prichard And Vince McMahon's Influence On WWE NXT
Shawn Michaels has put to rest rumors surrounding who was really running "NXT" towards the end of last year and into this year. Michaels began working at the Performance Centre back in 2017. He returned to the ring for one last match at Crown Jewel 2018, teaming up with former D-Generation X teammate Triple H to defeat the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and Undertaker). Michaels retired from in-ring action for good soon after and join the "NXT" brand as a writer and producer. He worked his way up to second in command to Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake Viewership and Rating Report for 8/10/22
The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite are out. The show attracted 972,000 viewers, an increase from the 938,000 viewers it attracted the week before. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 age demographic, up from 0.32 the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Similar to...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s Impact Emergence, How to Watch
The X Division Title match for Friday’s Impact Wrestling Emergence event has been determined. Mike Bailey defeated Rocky Romero to retain the X Division Title in Thursday night’s Emergence go-home Impact. Bailey will now defend his title against #1 contender Jack Evans at Emergence. Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
