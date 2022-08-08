Read full article on original website
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brochures are being handed out and yard signs are popping up in Pine Level, as residents push to make the community in Autauga County a town. “We feel like we need a say so in the development of Pine Level,” said Ken Hollon with the Pine Level Incorporation Committee. “Right now, it is a hodgepodge.”
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomes South Dakota’s Kristi Noem in Montgomery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers at tonight’s Alabama Republican Party summer dinner in Montgomery. The greeting was not an announced public appearance. Ivey’s office did not disclose...
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
Fridays in the Kitchen: Bama’s Best Tomato Dish
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Organization helping performing artists get busking permits in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nonprofit organization is helping local visual and performing artists obtain their busking permits. Hilltop Howlers president Bob McGough advocated for the City Council to pass an ordinance in May to allow people to showcase their talents downtown in public spaces. “The more people we get...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Coaches preview: Faulkner football coach Rob Gray
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next few nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
Auburn family creates non-profit in honor of son’s death
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn family is creating a new legacy for their son, who died over the summer. Dylan Pegues was killed shortly after a single vehicle accident in June. His car knocked over a utility pole, creating a deadly charge when Peguses’ stepped onto the pavement. News...
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
Curtis King No longer a Person of Interest in Murder of Enrico Coleman
The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the Person of Interest involved in the investigation of the Murder of Enrico Coleman has been located. Montgomery Police Investigators advise that a tip received from CrimeStoppers led to the location of Person of Interest Curtis King. Curtis King was located...
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
