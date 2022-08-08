Read full article on original website
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
New York officials approve 5 wind and solar projects, 'backbone' for energy transmission
New York state regulatory officials on Thursday gave final approval for a 100-mile transmission line in the North Country region meant to help reach goals meant to curtail the effects of climate change in the coming years. Separately, state officials signed off on five new wind and solar energy projects...
State offers Maine cities and towns cannabis reimbursement funds up to $20,000
Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy is offering cities and towns that opted-in to the adult use cannabis market up to $20,000 to help cover the costs of regulating the businesses. The plan is to help cover the costs of hiring attorneys, drafting ordinances, staff time and other expenses, while...
Gov. Abbott mobilizes additional state resources as wildfires rage on
TEXAS — As wildfires continue to burn across the Lone Star State, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the mobilization of additional state resources to help local fire departments battle the flames. Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, is in charge of deploying these resources in collaboration with the Texas...
Citing a ‘troubling vacuum in oversight’ animal welfare groups call for new rules to govern fish farms
A petition filed by animal welfare groups seeks to require state officials to more aggressively enforce animal cruelty laws at aquaculture facilities, saying that a “troubling vacuum in oversight exists” at the state level. “Despite overwhelming scientific evidence that fish are sentient, conscious, capable of pain, suffering and...
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire on Hawaii's Big Island grew overnight as firefighters worked to contain the large blaze that is burning in a rural area between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. No homes were at risk, but the flames came within miles of a critical highway...
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Beto O’Rourke lashes out at heckler for laughing during Uvalde discussion
Things got tense for a few moments Wednesday during a campaign event for Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. A camera was rolling as O’Rourke discussed gun violence at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas, located about 90 minutes west of Dallas. Someone audibly snickered as...
