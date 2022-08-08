Girl, 17, critically injured after car crashes into tree on North Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree on the city’s North Side.

The accident happened around 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of N. Ashland in the Lake View neighborhood.

Police said the teen was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and struck a tree.

The teen sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.