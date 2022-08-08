A Gorham family is grieving the loss of several of their dairy cows, as well as their barn after a scary fire in Gorham Tuesday night. In cases like this, I guess you focus on the positive. At least 50 cows survived the fire at the Flaggy Meadow Farm because they were out in the pasture when it started. None of the people on the farm were injured. And firefighters were able to limit the fire to the barn, so two houses and several outbuildings on the property weren't damaged.

GORHAM, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO