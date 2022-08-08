ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

Kool AM

Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!

Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
LIBERTY, ME
Kool AM

More Than 50 Cows Survived a Scary Fire at a Gorham Dairy Farm

A Gorham family is grieving the loss of several of their dairy cows, as well as their barn after a scary fire in Gorham Tuesday night. In cases like this, I guess you focus on the positive. At least 50 cows survived the fire at the Flaggy Meadow Farm because they were out in the pasture when it started. None of the people on the farm were injured. And firefighters were able to limit the fire to the barn, so two houses and several outbuildings on the property weren't damaged.
GORHAM, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Arrested & Charged With Murdering His Stepson

According to WGME 13, a Maine man has been taken into custody and charged in the death of his stepson. WGME is reporting that police responded to a residence on Intervale Avenue in the small Maine town of Mexico. Police responded to the address just before 1 in the afternoon on Saturday after reports of gunfire.
MEXICO, ME
Kool AM

Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?

We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
AUBURN, ME
Kool AM

Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?

We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
FREEPORT, ME
Kool AM

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Why in the Heck is This Local Wal-Mart Selling Connecticut T-Shirts?

We all shop at Wal Mart. It's a huge part of our community but I noticed some peculiar recently and so did every body else. Right now they are selling something peculiar. Wal Mart in Auburn norming sells Maine state clothing. Whether it be t-shirts with the state name or college and university shirts, they're always promoting Maine, because that's where we are.
AUBURN, ME
Kool AM

Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid

According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

