Maine Drug Arrest Turns Up Stolen Cannon!
Over the last few years, we have been hearing more and more about significant drug busts in the State of Maine. Sometimes, these arrests contain strange situations Like the drugs hidden inside the cake or the drugs hidden inside the cans of beans. Other times, law enforcement finds odd things at the site of the arrest. The following is an example of that!
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
More Than 50 Cows Survived a Scary Fire at a Gorham Dairy Farm
A Gorham family is grieving the loss of several of their dairy cows, as well as their barn after a scary fire in Gorham Tuesday night. In cases like this, I guess you focus on the positive. At least 50 cows survived the fire at the Flaggy Meadow Farm because they were out in the pasture when it started. None of the people on the farm were injured. And firefighters were able to limit the fire to the barn, so two houses and several outbuildings on the property weren't damaged.
BREAKING: Massive Central Maine Drug Bust Yields Stolen Vehicles, Weapons, Multiple Arrests Made
According to a press release from Shannon Moss and the Maine Department of Public Safety, State Police made multiple arrests and seized weapons, cash, drugs and stolen vehicles from Central Maine on Thursday. Thursday, Maine State Police attempted to make contact with a wanted person on School Ridge Road in...
Maine Man Arrested & Charged With Murdering His Stepson
According to WGME 13, a Maine man has been taken into custody and charged in the death of his stepson. WGME is reporting that police responded to a residence on Intervale Avenue in the small Maine town of Mexico. Police responded to the address just before 1 in the afternoon on Saturday after reports of gunfire.
Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?
We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
Ready to Compete? The Central Maine Amazing Race is This Month!
Get ready to have some fun all while supporting an amazing cause. It's time for the annual Central Maine Amazing Race hosted by the wonderful people at the Manchester, Maine Lions Club. This year's race will take place on Saturday, August 27th, and will involve teams of two travelling around...
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
Why Is This Bride “Selling” A Complete Maine Wedding?
We are not entirely sure what prompted this bride to post her wedding on Uncle Henry's Buy, Sell Or Swap Facebook group, but we hope everything is okay. Even though it does not appear to be the case, we hope that she and her significant other just decided to bail on the idea of having a big wedding in favor of eloping to a tropical locale.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Why in the Heck is This Local Wal-Mart Selling Connecticut T-Shirts?
We all shop at Wal Mart. It's a huge part of our community but I noticed some peculiar recently and so did every body else. Right now they are selling something peculiar. Wal Mart in Auburn norming sells Maine state clothing. Whether it be t-shirts with the state name or college and university shirts, they're always promoting Maine, because that's where we are.
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
BE AWARE: New Scammers Pretending to be Augusta, Maine Police Department
As I was perusing Facebook this morning I noticed something pretty interesting. It was a scam alert from the Augusta Maine Police Department. Now, it's not super-uncommon for the police department to be warning the community of scams, however, it IS uncommon for them to warn of scams involving their own department.
Drunk Driver Runs Over Two Women Near a Maine Beach, One Seriously Injured
According to WGME 13, a 31-year-old man from El Salvador has been arrested after he was allegedly driving drunk and hit to female pedestrians near Tassel Top Road in Raymond, Maine over the weekend. Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to Tassel Top Road on Saturday night after reports that a...
