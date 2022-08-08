ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Driver of 18-wheeler dies after multi-vehicle accident on Mississippi interstate leads to truck catching fire

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBkNL_0h9IyFn100
The southbound right lane side of I-59 was closed while the scene was being cleared Monday morning.

The driver of an 18-wheeler died Sunday after he became involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg.

Just after 11 p.m.on Sunday, Aug. 7, emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-59, in the southbound lanes, near the 63-mile marker, south of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.

A Honda Accord traveling southbound struck an abandoned Toyota 4Runner on the side of the interstate, which then caused an 18-wheeler also to wreck and go off into the trees, and catch fire.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was deceased at the scene, and one individual from the Honda was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Crews were busy working the scene and clearing it from debris Monday morning.

Comments / 17

keeneyes
5d ago

Interstate 55 , runs behind my brothers property and sometimes I just sit on his back porch and watch how fast the traffic is going and I thank God that I don’t have to be on that interstate for any reason and I always pray for the ones that do!! I prefer to take the old , back country roads when traveling because I can take my time, drive at my normal speed and watch out for an occasional deer but even then, some fast driving fool will blow their horn and speed past me in a hurry to get nowhere.

Reply
11
Angie Clements
5d ago

That's Horrible I Seen Tha Big Truck Looked Like A Tornado Hit It And Traffic Is Still Backed Up Prayers To Tha Family

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd

Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
LAUREL, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Mississippi State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Accidents
WDAM-TV

1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after police chase in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a police chase that began at a Dollar General in Jones County on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Sergeant J.D. Carter and Sergeant Jeff Monk were made aware of a possible stolen vehicle at the Dollar General store […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catching Fire#Interstate 59#Accident
WDAM-TV

3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Narcotics Arrest Made by Magee PD

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On August 10th, 2022 officers conducted a traffic stop on a Daniel Nolan Mouton where he was found to be in possession of a large amount of Narcotics. Officers with the Magee Police Department along with Simpson County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a search warrant on Mouton’s home where more illegal narcotics were found. Mouton has been charged with Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, along with sale of a controlled substance; Methamphetamine. Magee Police Department would like to thank County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office for their assistance. Mouton has since gone before the Judge and has a bond set of $225,000.
MAGEE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

Natural gas line break reported in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A natural gas line break was reported in Covington County on Wednesday afternoon. The Covington County Emergency Management Agency requested residents within a half-mile radius of Smyrna Road near Thad Ingram Drive to go/remain inside. Residents were also told to close their windows, turn off their air conditioner, and bring their pets indoors.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
WTOK-TV

Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy