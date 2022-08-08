ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Action News Jax

JSO: Man expected to survive shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block Teal Street to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene officer’s found a man in his 20′s who had sustained non-life threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital.
First Coast News

Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
News4Jax.com

13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
