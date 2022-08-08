Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
Foolio traffic stop was 'tool' for police to confiscate cell phones, officer testifies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer testifying in the criminal case against Jacksonville rapper Foolio said the originating traffic stop last April wasn’t about illegal tint, but a targeted effort to confiscate his cell phone. The revelation emerged at a Friday hearing in which attorneys for...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey addresses community policing after sheriff debate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several times during the only televised sheriff’s debate on Wednesday night, the idea of community policing was brought up and addressed. Five candidates who hope to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville met together and answered the community’s questions about the biggest issues facing Jacksonville.
Reward for information in Baker County 'execution style' murders nearly doubles
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The reward has been raised to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for two Baker County murders. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the Sigers family of Macclenny contacted them...
News4Jax.com
Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
JSO: Man expected to survive shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block Teal Street to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene officer’s found a man in his 20′s who had sustained non-life threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital.
Jan. 6 insurrection focus of political ad targeting Duval County School Board candidate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A political ad made by the Duval County Democratic Party and posted on Twitter takes aim at Duval County School Board candidate April Carney, claiming to show a Facebook post in which she says she was "there" at the 2021 capitol insurrection. "It was important for...
First Coast News
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
‘He was loved’: 25-year old unsolved Jacksonville murder gains new attention
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old unsolved murder is getting new attention. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that Marlon Harris, the victim, was killed in the 1400 block of Steele Street on Nov. 14, 1997. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting on Teal Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Teal Street on Friday. Details are limited at this time but JSO is expected to hold a briefing at a later time. Action News Jax will bring you updates once more...
'Shocking, appalling and egregious:' Videos, documents involving former Jacksonville surgeon at center of lawsuits released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, recordings and documents obtained by First Coast News in the bellwether trial of Dr. Richard David Heekin shed new light on his physical and mental state during the time of the botched surgeries he's accused of carrying out. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with...
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
News4Jax.com
Fighting crime, building trust & transparency: Sheriff candidates pledge to make Jacksonville safer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people who hope to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville met together Wednesday night and answered your questions about the biggest issues facing the city. The candidates vying to earn the votes of Duval County residents include four Democrats -- Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Tony...
Reward for information on Baker County double homicide raised to $8,000
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous related story. The reward has been raised to $8000 for information leading to the arrest of an individuals responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers (54) and James Michael “Bo”Thomas (49), Baker County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
News4Jax.com
Defense attorneys in JEA fraud case want more time to review discovery material
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher filed a motion asking the judge to extend the deadline for motions related to discovery 60 days from August 15 to October 14. According to the filing, defense attorneys are waiting on a...
Police expected to give details about Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting was reported in the parking lot of an Exxon Gas Station on the Westside Thursday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road. First Coast News has counted over 60 evidence markers at the scene. Police are expected...
News4Jax.com
13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
Police: Jacksonville man shot in Arlington, expected to be OK
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Arlington area Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Cesery Terrace in response to gunfire. Upon arrival, police say they...
JSO and JFRD join forces to help find endangered missing persons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is using science to save lives. Investigators are using a program called MEPSAR to find missing people. This idea was inspired by a local missing person’s case in 2019 when two young children went missing in a wide-ranged wooded area.
Elderly woman accused of attempting to rob Westside Walmart made zero threats, witness says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Christensen wore a pink flowery top and did not say or do anything threatening while allegedly attempting to rob a bank Tuesday inside the Walmart on Normandy Boulevard, a witness told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in an arrest report. Christensen allegedly gave a bank teller a...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
