Stimulus Bill Gives New Jersey Renters and Homeowners One-Time Payments
Many residents are struggling to cope with inflation. And states are planning to help. Each program benefits different groups of citizens. This time the state relief will go to the renters and homeowners of New Jersey. The other resident's support program also focused on a specific group.
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
Pennsylvania to dedicate $375 million to create affordable housing
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf and members of the General Assembly celebrated efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. $375 million will be used to create new units, repair existing residences, and fund home repairs. Lawmakers have said quality and affordable housing is a right. They also discussed how gentrification, aging infrastructure, and rising property values are some of the major challenges across Pennsylvania.
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
abc27.com
Unclaimed money Pennsylvania: Over $4 billion still available to claim
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year the Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed money to Pennsylvania residents. There’s still more than $4 billion in unclaimed property in Pennsylvania. Money comes to the Pennsylvania Treasury as unclaimed property in accordance with the state’s unclaimed property law, which...
Part of Pa. electric bills could go up almost 20% in September
According to a press release, Penn Power, which serves Mercer County, is reporting the price to compare portions of their bills will increase from 8.694 cents/kWh to 10.348 cents/kWh. This is an increase of 19%.
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.
abc27.com
Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
Federal law makes recreational marijuana a complicated ask in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania General Assembly has spent a lot of time in committee meetings discussing whether to legalize recreational marijuana, but federal holdups may matter more than state-level action. Even if state politicians strike a deal to approve recreational use, federal prohibition – and the risk...
WFMZ-TV Online
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association
(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
WJAC TV
Coming PA energy price hike: What you need to know
(WJAC) — Yet another rise in energy bills, with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warning consumers on Wednesday that major providers will raise prices, come Sept. 1. This comes after major utility companies raised prices at the start of June, as the PUC says they normally do, making this...
WIBC.com
First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week
(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
Electric prices in Pennsylvania to increase again on Sept. 1, PUC announces
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the summer comes to an end and the air conditioners start to come out of the windows, your electric bill might not change a whole lot as the PA Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting Pennsylvanians that electric companies are expected to raise prices again on Sept. 1. The PUC […]
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
WOLF
Luzerne County Seeing Decrease in Gas Prices
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Some gas stations in our area have seen price reductions over the past few weeks. Yesterday, the White House released an official statement stating that the national average price for gas fell below $4.00 a gallon. Many stations in Luzerne County like Sheetz and...
Two Pennsylvania Nursing Facilities Indited for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH (PRESS RELEASE) – Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania...
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
