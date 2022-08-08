ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania to dedicate $375 million to create affordable housing

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf and members of the General Assembly celebrated efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. $375 million will be used to create new units, repair existing residences, and fund home repairs. Lawmakers have said quality and affordable housing is a right. They also discussed how gentrification, aging infrastructure, and rising property values are some of the major challenges across Pennsylvania.
abc27.com

Unclaimed money Pennsylvania: Over $4 billion still available to claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Last year the Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed money to Pennsylvania residents. There’s still more than $4 billion in unclaimed property in Pennsylvania. Money comes to the Pennsylvania Treasury as unclaimed property in accordance with the state’s unclaimed property law, which...
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
abc27.com

Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
WJAC TV

Coming PA energy price hike: What you need to know

(WJAC) — Yet another rise in energy bills, with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warning consumers on Wednesday that major providers will raise prices, come Sept. 1. This comes after major utility companies raised prices at the start of June, as the PUC says they normally do, making this...
WIBC.com

First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week

(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
WITF

Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area

The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
Luzerne County Seeing Decrease in Gas Prices

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Some gas stations in our area have seen price reductions over the past few weeks. Yesterday, the White House released an official statement stating that the national average price for gas fell below $4.00 a gallon. Many stations in Luzerne County like Sheetz and...
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
