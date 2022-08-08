Read full article on original website
Related
Brabus Kit For Mercedes EQS Gives It More Style And Performance
Brabus has always been the authority on Mercedes-Benz tuning. For years, the company has specialized in transforming sober-suited sedans into road-going rockets with a generous helping of luxury. The latest Benz to receive the treatment is the EQS Sedan. As an all-electric sedan, Brabus couldn't just throw a couple of turbochargers into the mix and call it a day.
RUMORS: New Lexus LFA Will Have Almost 1,000 HP, Nissan Z Nismo Coming With Over 400 HP And Nissan GT-R Refresh Coming In 2023
According to the Japanese language Best Car website, there are a slew of existing updates and a couple of new models with dates on the horizon. Without sources and with our hazy grasp of the Japanese language, we will place all of the following Google-translated information in the rumor column until we confirm otherwise.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
New Zealand Builds Track Toy With 1,159-HP Bespoke V10
Rodin Cars may not have the brand appeal of Porsche or the heritage of Ferrari, but the New Zealand-based boutique automaker knows a thing or two about building focused track toys. We've already reported on the awe-inspiring FZED, a $500,000 hommage to F1 cars but now the company has announced its latest project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Classic Ford Bronco Restomod Comes With 460-HP V8 Or Electric Motors
The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
Tesla Told To Stop Using Americans As Crash Test Dummies And To Remove FSD Technology Now
Our younger readers might not know who Ralph Nader is, but his impact on the automotive industry was massive. Nader is a lawyer/activist who single-handedly killed the Chevrolet Corvair by attacking it in his famous book, Unsafe At Any Speed. Chevrolet eventually axed the Corvair over one of the biggest scandals in automotive history. Nader solidified his reputation as a road safety advocate, and his political grandstanding eventually led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Nissan Z Dealer Markups Have Already Begun
New Nissan Z starts at $39,990, while the Proto Spec has an MSRP of $52,990. The all-new Nissan Z is one of the most surprising cars of the years. Not only is it good to drive, but it's so much more affordable than its direct rivals. A base model with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and a six-speed manual has an MSRP of just $40,000. Even the limited edition Proto Spec, of which only 240 will be built, has a suggested retail price of $52,990, just $490 more than Toyota charges for the entry-level 3.0 GR Supra.
LEAKED: Best Look Yet At The 2024 Mercedes E-Class
The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spied several times, but now we have our clearest look yet at the new executive sedan thanks to leaked patent images. These images were shared on the Cars_Secrets Instagram page, though it's unclear which patent office Mercedes-Benz filed. Merc did not go wild with the new E's design as we expected. It looks exactly like a bigger C-Class and a smaller S-Class, which is precisely on target for the E.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Rise Of The New Electric Cop Car
It's no secret that the government is on a mission to go all-electric. Shortly after taking the oath of office, President Biden announced that he wanted to replace the gas-powered federal fleet with EVs right away. Not even the Department of Defense is being spared, as it already ordered two...
Waste Hours Building The Nissan Z Of Your Dreams
The Australian online configurator for the all-new Nissan Z went live in May, and we had some great fun playing around with the various colors and options available for the non-Proto Spec cars. The US configurator was not live yet, but it is now. So prepare to take a few...
578-Horsepower Luxury SUV Proves China Builds Some Sweet EVs
China has been on a roll lately with electric vehicles. Just this year we've seen a new Chinese electric pickup truck called the Radar RD6 and the resurrection of the MG brand with the MG4 Electric. Keeping with the exciting EV reveals, a Chinese company called Changan Automobile has just shown off a new luxury crossover called the Avatr 11, which was first teased back in 2021. The car was developed in a joint venture project with CATL (a battery producer) and Huawei (a technology corporation and budget smartphone maker).
Daytona-Winning BMW M8 Race Car Sale Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity
As part of the M division's 50th anniversary, BMW will do something extremely rare in conjunction with BMW of North America. It will put the 2020 Rolex 24 At Daytona GTLM class-winning No. 24 BMW M8 GTE up for sale. The BMW M8 GTE Chassis Number 1809 will be displayed at the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion next week before it goes to a new home with a private buyer.
Watch A Rivian R1T Embarrass Ford F-150 Lightning In Tug-Of-War
When Tesla tried to embarrass Ford by staging a tug-of-war between a Cybertruck and an F-150, who knew that just three short years later, the Cybertruck would still be nowhere to be seen while Ford can claim to have the best-selling electric truck on the market?. One of the Ford...
2023 Lexus GX Arrives With Special Edition And Subtle Updates
Equal parts rugged and luxurious, the Lexus GX is often overlooked by consumers who require a plush and capable SUV. To keep it appealing in a competitive marketplace, the automaker has updated the GX 460 for the 2023 model year with some minor changes. As far as the exterior is...
2023 GMC Canyon Revealed With Turbo Engine And Hardcore AT4X Off-Roader
Powered by a 310-horsepower, 430-lb-ft turbocharged four-cylinder. First-in-class technologies include a head-up display and underbody cameras. Just weeks after the new Chevrolet Colorado was revealed, its corporate cousin, the 2023 GMC Canyon, has also been introduced to the world. For the first time ever, the GMC introduces a rough new AT4X off-roader to the Canyon nameplate, which leads the brand to call this 'the official vehicle of nowhere.'
2023 Chevy Colorado Could Have Looked Wildly Different
There's a new Chevy Colorado for 2023. It's more aggressive looking, the interior looks to be more upscale, and there's only turbo power going forward. But while the response to the Chevrolet Colorado has been mostly positive, it seems that some people believe it could've looked better. To fuel the...
Buy A Cosworth F1 Engine And Make A 20,000 RPM Coffee Table
Gearheads get all hot around the color when you mention Cosworth. This plucky British engineering firm has built enormously successful F1 powertrains and engines for road cars. Its customers include Lotus, Jaguar, McLaren, Williams, and Gordon Murray Automotive. The Cosworth V12 in the rear of the T.50 sounds glorious, revving...
Mercedes A-Class To Be Reborn As An EV
Mercedes-Benz offers a unique model for each of the 7.7 billion individuals inhabiting planet earth. Forgive us for using hyperbole, but Mercedes does have a massive range of cars, some of which have not been well received. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan is a prime example. It has been a slow...
Stolen American Classic Cars Destroyed At Junker Racing Event
Following two classic American cars being stolen within a month and only 20 miles of each other in the UK, they somehow appeared together for a demolition derby-style race just over a month later. In the UK, 'banger racing' is a full-contact racing format to a checkered flag rendering cars no longer fit for the road.
Brembo Will Reinvent Performance Car Braking
Last year Brembo announced that it was working on an all-new braking system called Sensify. The name sounds like the kind of marketing jargon a manufacturer comes up with to make something sound more impressive than it actually is, but Brembo did not provide enough information to make that call.
CarBuzz.com
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0