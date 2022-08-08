New Nissan Z starts at $39,990, while the Proto Spec has an MSRP of $52,990. The all-new Nissan Z is one of the most surprising cars of the years. Not only is it good to drive, but it's so much more affordable than its direct rivals. A base model with a 400-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and a six-speed manual has an MSRP of just $40,000. Even the limited edition Proto Spec, of which only 240 will be built, has a suggested retail price of $52,990, just $490 more than Toyota charges for the entry-level 3.0 GR Supra.

