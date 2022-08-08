Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Grassi moves NYC headquarters to Midtown
Grassi, recognized as one of New York City’s largest accounting firms, has moved its midtown headquarters to 750 Third AvenueYork City’s largest accounting firms, has moved its midtown headquarters to 750, taking the entire 28th floor. The location boasts close proximity to Grand Central Terminal and other major transportation hubs, making the office more easily accessible to the firm’s employees, clients and business partners.
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
International Business Times
In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis
In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake. The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
restaurantclicks.com
A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC
New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
Eater
Once Snoozy and Staid, French Restaurants Are Getting a New Act in NYC
New York loves its French restaurants. Classic fine dining haunts and easygoing bistros have long been a mainstay in the city, but the genre is seeing new life as another wave of French restaurants slide into Manhattan. In the spring, French Japanese spot L’Abeille landed in Tribeca. Then came Le...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
fieldofschemes.com
Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report
New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
Megalandlord Bought Rent-Controlled Apartments Then Forced Tenants Out of Them
A megalandlord in New York City bought a series of small, rent-controlled apartment buildings in gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhoods then systematically forced tenants out of them so they could jack up the rents, according to a settlement with New York State’s Attorney General. The finding comes on the heels of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
Rye developer wants house or $850,000 from allegedly disabled seller
A Rye developer is suing a former neighbor who is purportedly disabled and unable to close a deal to sell her home. Wolfpack Land Development Ltd., owned by Marc Castaldi, is demanding the house or $850,000 from former neighbor Delois Spearman and her sister, Margaret Tucker, in a complaint filed Aug. 1 in Westchester Supreme Court.
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
Protesters call on state leaders to revisit plans for 7 train station in Hell's Kitchen
Years ago the plan to expand the 7 train line included a stop on 34th Street in Hudson Yards and a station at 41st Street and 10th Avenue. To cut costs, the Hell's Kitchen stop was scrapped.
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio
Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
therealdeal.com
Cheskie Weisz plans 200 Gowanus apartments
The Gowanus rezoning is supposed to bring about 8,500 new apartments to the Brooklyn neighborhood. Cheskie Weisz plans to chip in 200 of them at a Fourth Avenue site. Weisz’s CW Realty is putting together a site where the developer plans to build a 205-unit building in the evolving neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.
Comments / 0