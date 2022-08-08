ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkconstructionreport.com

Grassi moves NYC headquarters to Midtown

Grassi, recognized as one of New York City’s largest accounting firms, has moved its midtown headquarters to 750 Third AvenueYork City’s largest accounting firms, has moved its midtown headquarters to 750, taking the entire 28th floor. The location boasts close proximity to Grand Central Terminal and other major transportation hubs, making the office more easily accessible to the firm’s employees, clients and business partners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

In New York, Renters Desperate As Soaring Rents Exacerbate Housing Crisis

In mid-May, Paula Sevilla and her roommates joined the many New Yorkers suffering under the city's crushing housing crisis, which has seen rents soar in the pandemic's wake. The tenants argued their landlord had violated rules requiring sufficient notice but ultimately were told if they would have to pay an additional $800 per month if they wanted to stay at their Brooklyn rental.
BROOKLYN, NY
restaurantclicks.com

A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC

New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fieldofschemes.com

Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report

New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio

Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Cheskie Weisz plans 200 Gowanus apartments

The Gowanus rezoning is supposed to bring about 8,500 new apartments to the Brooklyn neighborhood. Cheskie Weisz plans to chip in 200 of them at a Fourth Avenue site. Weisz’s CW Realty is putting together a site where the developer plans to build a 205-unit building in the evolving neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned.
BROOKLYN, NY

