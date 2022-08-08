Read full article on original website
Francyne Pelchar
5d ago
won't their owners want them back once they get situated after flood?if I were in that situation, I surely would
6
It may look stunning, but officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
The spotted lanternfly may be a stunning sight for some, but for others, it's a cause for concern.
Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have applied for new Premium Pay Program
HARTFORD, Conn. — As of Friday afternoon, 64,000 people in Connecticut have registered for the state's "Premium Pay" program. The program offers essential workers payments of up to $1,000. Though it won't be clear exactly how much people will receive until after the Oct. 1 deadline. In the midst...
Dogs from flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky arrive in Colorado
A total of 23 dogs traveled across several states from eastern Kentucky and are now in Colorado. The dogs are from the area devastated by flooding and will need homes.The Dumb Friends League is taking in the dogs to help free up space at shelters in Kentucky. The dogs will be checked out and then made available for adoption."They are already in a high-stress situation, so it's nice for them to come here and we can try to do everything as quickly as possible so they can go straight to a home," said Andrea Lawless with the Dumb Friends League.The Dumb Friends League said if you don't want to wait on one of the dogs from Kentucky, there are a lot of animals already in the shelter right now looking for good homes.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers
The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
WCVB
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in new area of Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — State officials are asking for the public's help in fighting an invasive insect that might have rode into town on a truck. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. The sap-feeding insect has...
This Is The Best Burrito In Connecticut
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
NBC Connecticut
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
nerej.com
CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?
“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
WGME
Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change
(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Consumer Protection Issues Warning for Sushi Sold at Geissler's Supermarket
The Connecticut Dept. of Consumer Protection is urging residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, sold at Geissler's Supermarket, after several products were recalled for lacking allergen information. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi voluntarily recalled the following products:. Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) - missing...
Beware – Common CT/NY Plants That Could Be Deadly To Your Pets
If your pets are anything like mine, they have been loving it up outside playing in the sunshine. We all know this time of year is rife for ticks in the woods, grass, trees, shrubs, and plants and we take any and all safety precautions we can to shield little Rover or Cleo from harm.
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam
NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again working to Clear the Shelters this year. From August 1 through August 31, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend. Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
Pandemic bonuses for CT private-sector essential workers will likely be reduced as surging demand tests the program's budget.
