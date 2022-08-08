ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Francyne Pelchar
5d ago

won't their owners want them back once they get situated after flood?if I were in that situation, I surely would

CBS Denver

Dogs from flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky arrive in Colorado

A total of 23 dogs traveled across several states from eastern Kentucky and are now in Colorado. The dogs are from the area devastated by flooding and will need homes.The Dumb Friends League is taking in the dogs to help free up space at shelters in Kentucky. The dogs will be checked out and then made available for adoption."They are already in a high-stress situation, so it's nice for them to come here and we can try to do everything as quickly as possible so they can go straight to a home," said Andrea Lawless with the Dumb Friends League.The Dumb Friends League said if you don't want to wait on one of the dogs from Kentucky, there are a lot of animals already in the shelter right now looking for good homes.
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut Clear the Shelters Kitty Cam

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again working to Clear the Shelters this year. From August 1 through August 31, we are partnering with local shelters to help you find your forever friend. Above is our Kitty Cam set up at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.
NEWINGTON, CT
