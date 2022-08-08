Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Jen Ahearn-Koch
As the city continues to grow, I remain a strong advocate and representative at the Commission table for the citizen’s voice in the conversation and process. The city of Sarasota is a desirable place to be, to learn, to live, to work, to create, to build a business, to raise a family, to retire, to visit, and so much more. This growth needs to be managed in a responsible and comprehensive manner. I have been civically active for over 20 years - in my neighborhood, the city, and the community. I proudly served six years on the city’s Planning Board and many years as my neighborhoods representative. As the incumbent, I have over five years of Commission experience and have built a valuable understanding of the necessity in working with our regional partners. I sit on a number of boards representing the city which address issues so important to our citizens and visitors of Sarasota. I was honored to receive the Florida League of Cities “Home Rule Hero” award for the fourth consecutive year for my advocacy on behalf of the city of Sarasota.
Longboat Observer
Development, housing key issues for County Commission candidates
When some Sarasota County voters cast their ballots in the Aug. 23 primary election, they will select the finalists in two of the five districts that comprise the County Commission. Voters in Districts 2 and 4 will see all new names on the ballot as Chair Al Maio of District 2 and Commissioner Christian Ziegler of District 4 rotate off the board.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Terrill Salem
Born and raised in poverty, my divorced mother of four raised my siblings and I with the assistance of social programs including AFDC, food stamps, and HUD subsidized housing. This experience inspired me to help others. I am the candidate who will work for the citizens of the city of Sarasota. I served eight years in the Florida Army National Guard, and I also served eight years with the Sarasota County Fire Department. I am the candidate who serves as the chairman of the city of Sarasota's Planning Board that advocates for affordable housing, environment, and smart growth. I will build an alliance with the County Commission, so that county-maintained infrastructure gets the attention it deserves. I will also stand toe to toe and negotiate with developers to increase the affordable house stock.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Northern District 1: Jim Meister
Career: Retired CEO of Kings Super Markets (New Jersey); Former board member of Sygen International, Oxford, England. Public office experience: Hospital board member since 2015; Member of Board of Governors of Friendship Senior Center. Why do you want to serve on the hospital board?. I have been on the board...
Longboat Observer
Neighborhood complaints over recycling plant reach City Commission
The worlds of industrial and residential land uses are colliding in the Central Cocoanut neighborhood, where for half a decade residents have complained about the growing activities and the noxious byproducts of U.S. Recycling, a construction and demolition recycling company. More than simply a noise nuisance, occupants of homes in...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At-Large: Debbie Trice
My allegiance is to the people of Sarasota, not to any “special interests.” I will bring a new perspective to the Commission based on a lifetime of community service and management experience in both IBM and small entrepreneurial ventures. I will bring a reasoned approach to creative problem-solving, a focus on community, and attention to balancing priorities in all financial decisions. During my single term in office, I will mentor others in our community interested in serving in the future.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands circus plaques removed for cleaning
If you’re strolling through St. Armands Circle and notice a few of the Circus Ring of Fame plaques missing from their concrete foundations, don’t panic. It’s all part of a plan. The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation has been removing the plaques, which recognize circus icons and...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Dan Lobeck
I seek to apply my 35 years of local civic advocacy and skills as an attorney to make a positive difference on the Sarasota City Commission. If elected, I will do my best to put our residents in the driver's seat, not the developers, to shape Sarasota's growth in a way that preserves and polishes our charm and character rather than create another overcrowded city from which people seek to flee. We also need to direct our resources to real needs, such as clean and safe streets, rather than squandering hundreds of millions of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars on demolishing our iconic Van Wezel for a new performing arts center at the behest of influential elites. By abandoning such wasteful spending, we can also further lower the city’s tax rate, leaving the money in the pockets of the people who produce it, and who need it ever more in these days of escalating costs for gas, housing, groceries and so much else. We need City Commissioners who will serve everyone, not just the special few, who will be responsive to their constituents more than their contributors.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.
Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.
Longboat Observer
Mopps returns to Longboat after seven months in Venice
Charlie Mopps, who left the employment of Longboat Key in January, returns to the town’s Public Works Department on Wednesday as program manager, Town Manager Tom Harmer told the Town Commission on Tuesday. Mopps’ last day with the town was Jan. 14 before he started as Public Works director...
amisun.com
Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
Mysuncoast.com
SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
Longboat Observer
Bishop Animal Shelter reopens with added capacity, upgraded facility
After touring Bishop Animal Shelter, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh was pleased to see the upgraded facility and to know it will have a positive effect on the welfare of animals in the region. She is also pleased because it is saving Manatee County taxpayers millions of dollars. “It’s a...
Longboat Observer
New signals set for intersection at Lakewood Ranch Prep
The traffic on White Eagle Boulevard in front of Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy should be a bit frenzied Aug. 10 when the new school opens for its opening day. The school, which will host almost 2,000 students once the high school building is completed, currently has 740 students enrolled. Manatee...
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
floridapolitics.com
Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii
The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
Florida Senate Prepares For Possible Trial of Andrew Warren
Suspended Hillsborough state attorney says he will fight suspension by Gov. DeSantis
Longboat Observer
L'Ambiance condos sell for $6.75 million
A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Connecicut, sold their Units J-204 and K-205 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Joseph Kevin O’Donohue and Laura O’Donohue, of North Salem, New York, for $6.75 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2017.
