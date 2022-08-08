Housing authority awarded state funding for Owens-Adair project

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority was awarded key state funding for a project that will double the size of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities near downtown.

The state’s Housing Stability Council on Friday approved $1.9 million in low-income housing tax credits for the housing authority, advancing the project forward. The housing authority provides critical housing assistance to low-income residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.