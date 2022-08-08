Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Ten decommitment reports Clemson offer
A defensive line prospect, fresh off a decommitment from a Big Ten School, reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star Tomarrion Parker announced the (...)
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomes South Dakota’s Kristi Noem in Montgomery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers at tonight’s Alabama Republican Party summer dinner in Montgomery. The greeting was not an announced public appearance. Ivey’s office did not disclose...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika woman is facing a Murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
WTVM
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus. Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. There have been no injuries reported as of now. Stay with News Leader 9 as we...
20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating
UPDATE 08/11/2022: The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with News 3 the identity of the Victory Drive shooting victim. According to CPD, Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene located in the Walmart Parking lot on 3515 Victory Dr. at 11:18 p.m. Stay tuned with News 3 online and on-air to get the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old shot dead in Columbus; homicides down compared to 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday late night shooting in Columbus claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, exactly one month to the day from his 19th birthday. News 3 arrived to the scene when daylight broke on Sunday morning. Leftover crime scene tape could be seen tied up to a trash can labeled, “Columbus, […]
33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting
An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
wrbl.com
Late night shooting on Buena Vista Rd. leaves one dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed a late night shooting that left one woman dead and another woman in a coma. The incident took place on the 3000 block of Buena Vista Rd. The victim is 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels, she received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The body will be sent for an autopsy.
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including drug trafficking
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on multiple charges during an area check done by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau, officials say. On August 11, Charles Jackson Jr. was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen...
Police locate parents of wandering toddler
UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________ COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed to be between one and two years […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Man’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 33-year-old Natalio Lopez Garcia of Montgomery was shot at around noon Monday in the 300 block of Chase Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released no other information.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0