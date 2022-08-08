Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Transfer rumours: Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang, Morata, Rashford, Tierney, Depay, Ramos
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail Online) Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express Online)
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC
Cambridge United 2-1 Exeter City
Cambridge maintained their fine start to the campaign after coming from behind to beat Exeter at a sun-drenched Abbey Stadium. The first clear chance fell to Cambridge but Joe Ironside's swivel and shot was cleared, before Paul Digby's blast at goal was collected by Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman at the second attempt.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
UK heatwave: Looking down on London's parched parks
As London bakes in another heatwave amid an official drought, we speak to a photographer who frequently rises above the noise and captures the city from another perspective. Jason Hawkes has more than 30 years' experience of shooting from the sky, typically capturing aerial photographs once or twice a week.
BBC
The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney
On 7 June, Australian authorities knocked on the door of a Sydney apartment. Mail was piled up outside the door, and the tenants hadn't paid rent in more than three months. Inside, they found two dead women - sisters from Saudi Arabia - whose bodies had lain undiscovered, in separate bedrooms, for weeks.
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
Comments / 0