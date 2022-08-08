ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Adventures in laser cutting: Solving a Glowforge sizing conundrum

It's interesting how people perceive you when all they know is what they read on ZDNet or see on YouTube. Somehow, I apparently give off the impression that I know what I'm doing when it comes to some of my build projects. And, yes, sometimes I do. But more often than not, I get just as stuck and flummoxed as anyone.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Office 2016#Microsoft Sharepoint#Linus Company Microsoft
ZDNet

Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

How the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may help those trying to conceive

Samsung Unpacked just wrapped up, touting innovation without compromise as one of its main drivers. With feature announcements of the Flip 4 and Fold4 phones, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, Samsung laid out the most attractive features of each devise. The temperature sensor is one of the standouts for the Galaxy Watch 5.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which foldable phone should you buy?

Samsung's wrapping up a big week where the smartphone giant announced two new foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. All of these are currently available for preorder, with shipments and in-store availability kicking off on Aug. 26.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Key reasons to buy one over the other

Whether you've just set your eyes on a folding smartphone or have long considered hopping on the innovation wagon, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models should be at the top of your list. While the two differ in form factor and approaches to the folding display philosophy, the Z Fold and Z Flip continue to sit comfortably atop ZDNet's best foldable phone rankings, introducing meaningful improvements generation after generation and furthering the gap from competing handsets.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

After Samsung Unpacked: What does the foldable phone market look like now?

Samsung's Dr Tim Roh, president & head of MX business, recently claimed that 'the mainstream moment for foldable smartphones is here' (MX, by the way, stands for 'Mobile eXperience'), citing sales in 2021 of "almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide". Analyst firm IDC puts the 2021 figure at 7.1 million and forecasts that 2025 will see 27.6 million foldables sold – a near-fourfold increase.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the Z Flip 3?

Samsung officially released the latest generation of its best-selling Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, the Z Flip 4. While the clamshell handset brings changes to the camera system, processing power, and battery life, current Z Flip 3 owners may be on the fence with the similar-looking, similarly priced successor. If you're wondering whether the new changes are worth upgrading to, here's our take.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023

Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Canonical releases Ubuntu 22.04.1

Linux is always evolving and improving. So Canonical, Ubuntu Linux's parent company, releases point upgrades about twice a year to deliver the latest software, improvements, and security fixes. Now you can easily update your Ubuntu release or download and install Ubuntu 22.04.1. Unlike Windows 10, where Microsoft's new releases are...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

The 6 best phone deals at Verizon: Save $800 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4

Maybe you've decided to switch to Verizon to take advantage of its new, rapidly growing mid-band 5G network, or maybe you're a Verizon Wireless veteran that's just looking to refresh that aging handset. Either way, Big Red has a deal for a new device that will either bring you into the fold or keep you there.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The 5 best smart notebooks: Digitize your school notes

A notebook is an essential item for any student. It contains your to-do lists, class notes, calendar, and random reminders. If you're still old-school and like the feeling of putting pen to paper but still appreciate technology, a smart notebook is the perfect hybrid option. We've rounded up the best...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Samsung leader Jay Y Lee receives presidential pardon

Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, who also goes by Jay Y Lee, received a presidential pardon on Friday. Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung, was among a list of 1,693 people announced to be pardoned by the country's justice ministry, which said Lee was included to help overcome the "national economic crisis".
POLITICS
PC Gamer

He wanted faster internet, Comcast wanted $50,000, so he made his own ISP

Jared Mauch has received $2.6 million in funding from the US government to expand his rural internet service. Several years ago, senior network architect Jared Mauch had a problem: He wanted to upgrade his home internet service, but decent options weren't available. Comcast actually told him it would cost $50,000 to extend its network to his house—far more than the $10,000 he was prepared to spend.
INTERNET

