ZDNet
Hackers are still using these old security flaws in Microsoft Office. Make sure you've patched them
Cyber criminals are exploiting security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Office which have been known about for years to infect PCs with malware in attacks which demonstrate the importance of applying cybersecurity updates. As detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Fortinet, cyber criminals are taking advantage of the unpatched security flaws to deliver...
ZDNet
Adventures in laser cutting: Solving a Glowforge sizing conundrum
It's interesting how people perceive you when all they know is what they read on ZDNet or see on YouTube. Somehow, I apparently give off the impression that I know what I'm doing when it comes to some of my build projects. And, yes, sometimes I do. But more often than not, I get just as stuck and flummoxed as anyone.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
ZDNet
Back to Education: Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $140
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Capturing high-definition images and videos with the latest smartphones and drones is a double-edged sword. The content is sharp, but it takes much more storage space than your laptops and mobile devices can handle. And no one wants to constantly decide which files to delete.
ZDNet
Samsung's folding phones have an unexpected benefit that might just win you over
Smartphones are great for many things, and one thing they are especially excellent at is ruining what's meant to be quality time with your friends and family. We probably all have a friend like this: the one who sits down and places their phone, face up, on the table when you meet them.
ZDNet
How the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may help those trying to conceive
Samsung Unpacked just wrapped up, touting innovation without compromise as one of its main drivers. With feature announcements of the Flip 4 and Fold4 phones, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, Samsung laid out the most attractive features of each devise. The temperature sensor is one of the standouts for the Galaxy Watch 5.
ZDNet
Donate to charity by purchasing the App Store's top scanning app
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones can be a blessing or a curse depending on how you use them. On one hand, social media and games can kill your productivity. But if you use your phone wisely, it could actually turn into a valuable learning tool, especially if you use it to learn new skills or streamline everyday tasks.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which foldable phone should you buy?
Samsung's wrapping up a big week where the smartphone giant announced two new foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. All of these are currently available for preorder, with shipments and in-store availability kicking off on Aug. 26.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Key reasons to buy one over the other
Whether you've just set your eyes on a folding smartphone or have long considered hopping on the innovation wagon, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models should be at the top of your list. While the two differ in form factor and approaches to the folding display philosophy, the Z Fold and Z Flip continue to sit comfortably atop ZDNet's best foldable phone rankings, introducing meaningful improvements generation after generation and furthering the gap from competing handsets.
ZDNet
After Samsung Unpacked: What does the foldable phone market look like now?
Samsung's Dr Tim Roh, president & head of MX business, recently claimed that 'the mainstream moment for foldable smartphones is here' (MX, by the way, stands for 'Mobile eXperience'), citing sales in 2021 of "almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide". Analyst firm IDC puts the 2021 figure at 7.1 million and forecasts that 2025 will see 27.6 million foldables sold – a near-fourfold increase.
ZDNet
Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the Z Flip 3?
Samsung officially released the latest generation of its best-selling Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, the Z Flip 4. While the clamshell handset brings changes to the camera system, processing power, and battery life, current Z Flip 3 owners may be on the fence with the similar-looking, similarly priced successor. If you're wondering whether the new changes are worth upgrading to, here's our take.
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
ZDNet
Canonical releases Ubuntu 22.04.1
Linux is always evolving and improving. So Canonical, Ubuntu Linux's parent company, releases point upgrades about twice a year to deliver the latest software, improvements, and security fixes. Now you can easily update your Ubuntu release or download and install Ubuntu 22.04.1. Unlike Windows 10, where Microsoft's new releases are...
ZDNet
The 6 best phone deals at Verizon: Save $800 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4
Maybe you've decided to switch to Verizon to take advantage of its new, rapidly growing mid-band 5G network, or maybe you're a Verizon Wireless veteran that's just looking to refresh that aging handset. Either way, Big Red has a deal for a new device that will either bring you into the fold or keep you there.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Lighter, brighter, and more user-friendly
Since the very first Galaxy Fold, Samsung has made it clear that it believes the future of mobile computing lies within handsets that can shape-shift from regular slabs to large-screen tabs. To reach this apex of smartphone engineering, the company has gradually built and tested its Z Fold line, with...
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro early review: Most comfortable wireless earbuds yet?
Earlier this week Samsung announced a handful of new devices, all slated to begin arriving on Aug. 26. There are new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Shortly after the event ended, I received a review sample of the Buds 2 Pro.
ZDNet
The 5 best smart notebooks: Digitize your school notes
A notebook is an essential item for any student. It contains your to-do lists, class notes, calendar, and random reminders. If you're still old-school and like the feeling of putting pen to paper but still appreciate technology, a smart notebook is the perfect hybrid option. We've rounded up the best...
ZDNet
Samsung leader Jay Y Lee receives presidential pardon
Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, who also goes by Jay Y Lee, received a presidential pardon on Friday. Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung, was among a list of 1,693 people announced to be pardoned by the country's justice ministry, which said Lee was included to help overcome the "national economic crisis".
He wanted faster internet, Comcast wanted $50,000, so he made his own ISP
Jared Mauch has received $2.6 million in funding from the US government to expand his rural internet service. Several years ago, senior network architect Jared Mauch had a problem: He wanted to upgrade his home internet service, but decent options weren't available. Comcast actually told him it would cost $50,000 to extend its network to his house—far more than the $10,000 he was prepared to spend.
