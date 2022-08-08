What's Up in the Albemarle: Pasquotank library to host jellyfish program for kids Tuesday

TODAY

Library programs

The Pasquotank Library will host the following online and computer programs: mouse and keyboarding today; Facebook on Wednesday; PowerPoint on Thursday; and Excel 1 on Friday. All programs are at 4 p.m.

Food pantry

Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Library program

The Pasquotank Library will host a “Graceful Jellyfish” program at 10 a.m. for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program, “Jellyfish in the Sea” program, will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. for kids ages 1-2 with an adult.

WEDNESDAY

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Swedish meatballs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Alcohol Ink Coaster Craft event at 1 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

Pasquotank NAACP

The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold a general membership meeting at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.

THURSDAY

At the Movies

Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the film, “The Secret Life of Pets,” during its At the Movies series with showings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration requested for groups of 10 or more.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans Community Center from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday Science

Port Discover will host a Second Saturday Science program at 611 E Main St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Library program

The Pasquotank Library will host a one-to-one computer help program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Waterfront Market

The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.

Habitat hours

Summer hours for the Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store at 306 Mill St., Elizabeth City, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

UPCOMING

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church, Wednesday, Aug. 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

History for Lunch

Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Aug. 17, at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. The English encountered them in 1586, one year before the arrival of the Lost Colony and 21 years before the settlement of Jamestown. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a trip to Wegmans Wednesday, Aug. 17. Limited spots available. Departure time is 9:30 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, Friday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CPR, AED training

The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Welcome to Medicare

The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will cover Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans. Register at https://welcometomedicareaugust2022.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, Aug. 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a veal parmesan meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

United Way kickoff

The Albemarle Area United Way will hold its 2023 annual Awards & Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Aug. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aubrey Lane, senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its monthly cookout Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will screen a showing of the movie, “Geostorm,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m.

Heritage Festival

The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.