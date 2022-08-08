Read full article on original website
Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use
American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities—including sleep and alcohol use problems—according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
Reframe the pain: Reducing needle anxiety in children
Tears, tantrums, and distress—when it comes to needles, many children struggle with anxiety. But with vaccinations becoming more regular, finding ways to help reduce needle-related fear and pain is high on the agenda. Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that children's vaccination and needle fear...
Systemic racism is associated with emotional eating in African Americans
A national, Rutgers-led study examining the interplay between multiple forms of racism, emotional eating and physical and mental health in African Americans shows that some people who are Black engage in emotional eating as a response to discrimination and bigotry. The researchers who conducted the study said the association between...
Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression
Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
Study on serotonin and depression sparks fierce debate
A controversy in the scientific community over recent claims anti-depressants can be ineffective at treating depression has highlighted the difficulties in understanding mental health conditions. One of the prevailing theories currently focuses on serotonin. Depression has been linked to a lack of the molecule, which is involved in transmitting emotions...
Why thinking hard makes you tired
It's no surprise that hard physical labor wears you out, but what about hard mental labor? Sitting around thinking hard for hours makes one feel worn out, too. Now, researchers have new evidence to explain why this is, and, based on their findings, the reason you feel mentally exhausted (as opposed to drowsy) from intense thinking isn't all in your head.
Health inequalities among ethnic groups have increased since pandemic, evidence shows
Existing health disparities amongst ethnic minorities with diabetes have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care has reported. Academics from the University of Leicester are urging care services to address the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on people from ethnic minority backgrounds...
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction
If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
Clinical practice guideline for perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy released
The American College of Chest Physicians recently released a new clinical guideline on the perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy. Published in the journal CHEST, the guideline contains 44 evidence-based recommendations using established methodology to improve decision-making and to decrease practice variability. An update to the 2012 Perioperative Management of Antithrombotic...
Testosterone promotes 'cuddling,' not just aggression, animal study finds
Testosterone can foster friendly, prosocial behavior in males, a new animal study finds. The Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences published the research on Mongolian gerbils conducted by neuroscientists at Emory University. "For what we believe is the first time, we've demonstrated that testosterone can directly promote nonsexual,...
Who fares worse after multiple sclerosis strikes?
For people with multiple sclerosis, certain factors early in their disease may determine their quality of life in the years to come, a new study suggests. In medicine, there are ways to objectively measure a disease's course, such as whether a medication is keeping it under control. And then there's health-related quality of life—the way people with a medical condition feel about their day-to-day physical and mental functioning.
Left ventricular failure—the silent condition that could be fatal
Left ventricular dysfunction is the medical name for a weak heart pump. It's a condition that impacts about 9% of people over the age of 60. Paul Friedman, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, explains the condition and how it can be diagnosed and treated. Left ventricular dysfunction...
Opinion: Putting patients first in prescription opioid regulation
When I agreed to lead the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis, I knew I was striding into a combat zone. For the past quarter century, the medical community—as well as the rest of the country—has formed competing camps that emphasize either the destructive power of opioids or their therapeutic usefulness.
Inside America's rural maternal health care crisis: Why are women of color most at risk?
Maternal health care is disappearing across the rural U.S., forcing millions of childbearing people to travel long distances to deliver a baby and for prenatal care. Half of rural hospitals have no obstetric care, according to the American Hospital Association, leaving mothers in maternity care "deserts"—places with no labor and delivery units.
Vitamin D supplementation seems to alleviate depressive symptoms in adults
An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
Tattoo therapy? New research opens up the possibility of tattoos being used in the medical field
Idera Lawal was always interested in tattoos. So, when he was given the task of studying how the mechanisms of tattooing could be used as an intradermal drug delivery system, it was right up his alley. As a qualifying exam for his doctoral program, Lawal, a doctoral candidate in the...
Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia
A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
Developing neuroscientifically guided treatments for PTSD
Dr. Ruth Lanius, a professor in psychiatry at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and the director of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) research unit at Western, is developing neuroscientifically guided treatments for patients suffering from PTSD. Most individuals who suffer from PTSD present with the classic form of the disorder, in...
DNA associated with autism and schizophrenia: A synaptic adhesion signaling mechanism linked to disabilities
A joint research team of Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology professors Um Ji-won and Ko Jae-won of the Department of Brain Sciences reported a new genetic mutation related to intellectual disability and discovered an excitatory synaptic activation signaling mechanism related to the mutation. The discovery is expected to present a new research direction to the treatment of brain developmental disorders by coordinating the excitatory synaptic signaling activity.
Researchers discover that people with blood-related cancers have a higher chance of COVID breakthrough infections
Individuals with blood-related cancers are more likely to experience a COVID-19 infection even after being vaccinated, a University of Kansas Cancer Center study has found. Researchers of the study, published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, discovered that patients with blood-related cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, are 1.6 times more likely than other cancer patients to have breakthrough infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
