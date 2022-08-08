For people with multiple sclerosis, certain factors early in their disease may determine their quality of life in the years to come, a new study suggests. In medicine, there are ways to objectively measure a disease's course, such as whether a medication is keeping it under control. And then there's health-related quality of life—the way people with a medical condition feel about their day-to-day physical and mental functioning.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO