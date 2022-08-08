Read full article on original website
Spain music festival stage collapse kills 1, injures dozens
Part of a temporary concert stage collapsed in strong wind Saturday at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, regional authorities said. Emergency services for the Valencia region said a "strong gust of wind" knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage...
