Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Continues To Hit Reaching Base Four Times In Clippers Six Game Sweep

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league affiliates were in action on Sunday with all three of the organizations Rookie League teams having the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers were looking to sweep the six-game series Sunday in the series finale against the Red Wings.

The game was tied at 2-to-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning with a runner on third and one out Ernie Clement would come through with double down the right field line giving Columbus a 3-to-2 lead.

Clippers reliever Anthony Castro would come on in the ninth inning and hold Rochester scoreless allowing one hit while striking out the side to earn his third save on the season.

The series sweep moves Columbus to 20 games over .500 with a 62-42 record on the year.

Guardians 24-year-old outfield prospect Will Brennan had another big game reaching base four times going 3-for-3 with his organizational leading 29th double on the year. Brennan would also walk, score two runs and steal a base in the contest.

Brennan is now hitting .343 with an .889 OPS in the 58 games with the Clippers since his promotion from Double-A Akron. He leads the organization in average at .332, RBI's 83 and doubles 29 in 94 games played overall on the season.

Top Performers:

Ernie Clement 2-4 R 2B 2RBI

Will Brennan 3-3 2R 2B BB SB

Trenton Brooks 2-3 3B RBI BB

Bo Naylor 0-2 2BB

Gavin Collins 1-3

Kirk McCarty 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO'

Anthony Castro 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks starter Tanner Bibee continued his impressive run on the mound making his sixth start with Akron since his promotion from High-A Lake County.

Bibee would go six innings Sunday picking up the win against Altoona allowing just one run on four hits while striking out six lowering his ERA to 1.71 in his six Double-A starts. Bibee did not walk a batter in the game and has only walked three total in 32.1 innings with the Ducks.

On offense second baseman Jose Tena would drive in three runs two of them coming on a big two-run double in the seventh inning his 19th two-bagger on the season. He would reach base three times in the game on two hits and a walk.

The lone home run in the game for Akron came off the bat of catcher Bryan Lavastida with a solo shot to left field in the eighth inning making it a 5-to-3 game at the time. For Lavastida it was his third long ball on the season with the RubberDucks and fourth overall. He is now 9-for-19 hitting .474 over his last 5 games.

The RubberDucks would hold onto win improving their record to 55-45 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jose Tena 2-4 2B 3RBI BB

Bryan Lavastida 2-5 R HR RBI SB

Daniel Schneemann 1-2 R 2RBI BB SB

George Valera 1-3 R 2B BB

Micah Pries 1-3 R 3B BB

Quentin Holmes 2-4 R

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R 3B

Tanner Bibee 6.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 0BB 6SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would outslug Great Lakes in the series finally scoring 11 runs on 10 hits including four home runs improving their record to 55-45 on the season.

Captains third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez would start the home run parade in the first inning crushing a solo home run to left field his ninth long ball of the season.

Trailing the Loons 7-to-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning Lake County would start their comeback when shortstop Milan Tolentino would hit a three-run blast cutting the lead to 7-to-5 on his third home run with the team and fourth overall on the season.

With two outs and two on trailing now 8-to-6 the Captains would get their third home run and second three run homer of the game off the bat of designated hitter Korey Holland . Holland's home run was his seventh on the season and would give Lake County the lead now making it a 9-to-6 game. For Holland it was his only hit of the game extending his hitting streak to 10 straight games.

Left fielder Connor Kokx would provide some insurance runs with a two-run home run the teams fourth of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kokx's fourth long ball of the season would make it a 11-to-8 game.

Lake County reliever Zach Hart would come on the in the top of the ninth inning and hold the Loons scoreless to earn his fourth save of the season.

Center fielder Petey Halpin would extend his on-base streak to 28 staright games going 1-for-4 with and RBI hitting his fourth triple on the year.

Top Performers:

Milan Tolentino 1-4 R HR 3RBI BB

Korey Holland 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Connor Kokx 2-4 R HR 2RBI

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-3 2R HR RBI BB

Mike Amditis 1-1 2R RBI 3BB

Petey Halpin 1-4 3B RBI

Aaron Bracho 2-4 2R 2B

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats would hand the Pelicans their first series loss on the season taking four of the six games on the road at Myrtle Beach improving their record to 50-52 on the year.

Lynchburg second baseman Dayan Frias would hit a solo home run in the first inning giving the team an early 1-to-0 lead a lead they would never relinquish. For Frias he has now homered in back-to-back games and has five now on the season.

Hillcats right-handed pitcher Reid Johnston continued his excellent stretch of pitching of late coming on in the third inning piggybacking with starter Trenton Denholm who would throw two scoreless innings as he works his way back from an injury.

Johnston struck out seven more batters in the contest allowing just two runs on three hits over five and two thirds' innings picking up the win. Johnston now has 46 strikeouts over his last six outings with a 2.68 ERA over 33.2 innings pitched.

Lynchburg reliever Miguel Vinicio would come on with two outs in the eighth inning holding the Pelicans scoreless earning his second save getting the final four outs of the game.

Hillcats Shortstop Yordys Valdes would finish the game 1-for-4 extending his hitting streak to 10 straight games.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 1-3 R HR 2RBI BB

Isaiah Greene 1-3 R 2B BB SB

Wilfri Peralta 1-3 R BB

Richard Paz 1-4 RBI

Yordys Valdes 1-4

Reid Johnston 5.2(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 3BB 7SO (W)

Miguel Vinicio 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

