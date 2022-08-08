ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican PAC launches ads targeting Herschel Walker

By Robin Rayne, by Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to the Cobb County Republican Party at Roswell Street Baptist Church in November 2021. Robin Rayne

ATLANTA – Fellow Republicans are going after GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

A political action committee started by Republicans opposed to former President Donald Trump launched a $1 million ad campaign Monday targeting the former University of Georgia football great.

The 30-second ad funded by the Republican Accountability PAC features Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, describing how Walker tried to choke her and held a gun to her head.

“Character matters,” the ad concludes.

Allegations of domestic violence committed by Walker have been campaign fodder since he entered the race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock nearly a year ago.

Walker addressed the allegations last December, telling Axios he is accountable for everything he has ever done and speaking frankly about his past mental health struggles.

The ad targeting Walker is part of a $10 million campaign by the Republican Accountability PAC aimed at GOP candidates supported by Trump in several battleground states. That includes Pennsylvania, where the group is running ads targeting Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

The anti-Walker ad will air on MSNBC, FOX, and CNN in the Atlanta market as well as major TV stations across Georgia.

“Herschel Walker might have been a great football player, but he clearly doesn’t deserve to be a senator,” said Sarah Longwell, the PAC’s treasurer.

The Walker campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ad.

Randall Chapman
4d ago

I think, sorry to say, but Hershel Walker has taken too many hits to the head. No capacity for political life and would just be a Trumper yes man impeding government functions.

The Painful Truth
4d ago

Do we need more people in Congress with severe mental health challenges? Well, with the MAGA Party. , you only need to follow McConnell and you're in .

Pierce Summers
4d ago

Warnock was arrested and convicted of domestic battery and yet this is swept under the rug! Yet a person who admitted to mental health problems in the past and worked to get them under control is in the hot seat but a person who is a unrepentant criminal is not!

