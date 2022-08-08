ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa High School Golfer Loses Clubs, Still Places Second

*Above is a stock photo and not the stolen golf clubs mentioned in this story. If your goal is to succeed in a sport and maybe do it professionally someday, you take your game and gear a little bit more seriously than if you're just hitting the links for fun. Someone like Tiger Woods can afford to just get new clubs, and it's also more likely his would somehow miraculously turn back up after a period of time. For a high school kid working towards his future, it was necessary to make a backup plan when his clubs turned up missing. It's amazing how well he still did under the circumstances.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Needs a More Exciting Favorite Ice Cream Flavor

We vote with our tastebuds every day for a favorite something, right? Unless someone else dictates your every meal, chances are you find something you want to eat, and chances are that you have a favorite dish of some sort. What about when it comes to dessert? Let me be...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

I Can’t Believe They Still Have These in Iowa

I had no clue these things still existed until my fiance and I moved to Iowa. I started to believe these were just something we saw in movies or on tv. In all seriousness, I'm not sure I've ever seen one of these in my life. I'm pretty sure where I grew up in Minneapolis they had their own spots they would set up and you had to go to them.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Entertainment
State
Iowa State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
City
Marion, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
104.5 KDAT

Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change

They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War

Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

MASSIVE Plant And Animal Based Milk Recall In Iowa

When is it time to cut your losses when you have to recall a lot of your products? Over the last few months, I have read over a number of recalls from companies that affect stores in Iowa and other states across the country, but none of them were as long as this one.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Ninja Warrior#Ninjas#Eastern Iowans Go#Iowans#Uni
104.5 KDAT

Can You Legally Drive With a Pet On Your Lap In Iowa?

We've learned a lot of interesting laws about driving in the state of Iowa this past week. Can you legally eat and drive? Can you legally drive barefoot? Both of those answers can be found in those two articles. Here's another interesting question you've maybe never thought about while driving. Can your pet legally sit on your lap while you drive in Iowa?
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A Midwest Gas Station Chain Was Named the Best in the Country

I think we can all agree that some gas stations are just better than others!. USA Today recently released some of their annual 10Best Readers' Choice winners for 2022, and one of the lists outlines the best gas station brands across the U.S. The article says that "a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote." The 2022 winner will be pretty familiar to Iowans, and I think that a lot of them will agree with the pick!
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Native Ashton Kutcher Shares Scary Diagnosis [WATCH]

Ashton Kutcher is revealing some personal information in an upcoming television appearance. The Iowa native seems to be everywhere right now. He is starring in a new movie directed by BJ Novak of 'The Office' fame called 'Vengeance.'. You can read more about his role in the movie here. Kutcher...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
104.5 KDAT

Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Iowa State Fair

There is only one Iowa State Fair. It is recognized across the nation as the largest state fair with more entertainment and food options than you can shake a stick at! Food on a stick, at that! This year's Iowa State Fair runs from August 11th through August 21st. Even if you've been to the fair before, there are some things you need to know. The Des Moines Register has put together some helpful tips before you head to the best state fair in the U.S.A.!
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know

It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa AG Continues To Fight Washington Leaders For Farmers

It seems like everyone keeps talking about the high prices farmers are paying for fertilizer, but this is not something just farmers are dealing with. With high prices of fertilizer, more questions rise about access to food and their prices. Over the past year, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy