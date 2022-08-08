The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, August 31, to hear Sandy Smith present on the topic of “What are you known FOR? What do you want to be known FOR?.” The August session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for networking before the meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO