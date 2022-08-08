Read full article on original website
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
Women Empowering Women features talk on growing to your full potential
The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, August 31, to hear Sandy Smith present on the topic of “What are you known FOR? What do you want to be known FOR?.” The August session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for networking before the meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.
Earlene F. Hohler, 89, Jasper
Earlene F. Hohler, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Earlene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 26, 1932, to Earl and Loretta (Bumm) Gentry. She married John Hohler on May 1, 1951,...
Heart of Jasper hosting building tour for prospective businesses
The Heart of Jasper will be hosting an open house of the available building spaces in downtown Jasper on Friday, August 26. After a successful vacant building tour in 2021, Heart of Jasper will be continuing the event with a vacant building open house on Friday, August 26, 2022. Heart...
Doris J. Michel, 85, Huntingburg
Doris J. Michel, 85, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Huntingburg. She was born March 21, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York to Harry and Rita (McNamara) Carey. She married Ralph Michel on September 5, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York. She was a veteran...
Invasive plant control training offered for landowners
Learn to manage out-of-control invasive vegetation on your forest property. Landowners are invited to register for this comprehensive one-day training located at Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center (11371 Purdue Farm Road Dubois, IN). This practical, hands-on training by foresters and natural resource professionals will include topics such as: assessing your...
Make a joyful noise with The Celebration Singers
The Celebration Singers are beginning rehearsals for their 2022 Christmas season. This is an excellent time to join the all-volunteer community choir as they “sing for fun”. New members are always welcome. The choir is approximately 60 members strong this year and would like to add more singers,...
Kathleen C. Day, 68, Jasper
Kathleen C. Day, 68, of Jasper, passed away at 3:28 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Kathleen was born in Huntingburg on February 23, 1954, to Arnold and Genevive (Kempf) Otto. She married Jay R. Day on May 29, 1971, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Weather, supply issues slow work on Courthouse Square project
The City of Jasper continues work on the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project but learned that the weather has cause the project completion to be pushed back a month. During a meeting this week with representatives of the engineering firm, county, city and the contractor on the project, the...
