Iowans Wallets Are Stretching More Than In The East Coast
It’s no secret we are all seeing the impacts inflation is having on our everyday lives- from the increasing gas and food prices to the housing market, and even the costs needed to farm. Iowa is known for being a rural state. We are a leader in the United...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one […]
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?
Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite fewer reported cases
There were 323 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday — a 30% increase from two weeks ago.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Farmer’s Almanac Says Iowa Is In For A Rough 2022-2023 Winter
For all Iowans that have been complaining about hot weather this summer, it looks like you'll have something new to complain about in a few months. Get ready to, as Farmer's Almanac has called it, "Shake, Shiver, and Shovel!" We, dear Iowans, are going to be in the "hibernation zone" (which means don't expect me to do anything productive until next Spring). What in the radar-indicated-precipitation is this mess:
Iowa AG Continues To Fight Washington Leaders For Farmers
It seems like everyone keeps talking about the high prices farmers are paying for fertilizer, but this is not something just farmers are dealing with. With high prices of fertilizer, more questions rise about access to food and their prices. Over the past year, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has...
Bringing Up Your Bundle of Joy Costs Less in Iowa
Our friends at WalletHub are back with their list of the best states to have a baby and here in Iowa, we placed in the Top 10 this time around. Everything is expensive and continuing to go up in price these days, but let's be honest, it's never been cheap to raise a baby. Amazingly, Iowa is one of only three midwest states in the Top 10 on this list. To give you an idea of how they tracked their findings, here is what WalletHub said:
AOL Corp
'Doggy Disneyland' pet hotel with spa, bar and live music to open in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A 'doggy Disneyland' inspired by canine retreats across the country is set to open in Iowa this month. Millions of pets found homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and spending on pets trended upward as more households adopted pets. As many humans have since returned to...
Iowa Crop Conditions Continue To Be Impacted By The Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — The ongoing drought in Iowa continues to impact crop conditions. The latest U-S-D-A crop report shows 73 percent of the corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop has declined...
Should Working Moms Want to Live in Iowa?
You know her, you love her, we're talking about mom today. No, we're not discussing mother's day and how much she appreciated the gift you got her. If you're like me that gift was very last minute... sorry mom. We're talking about a hard-working woman who goes to work every day and then comes home to work some more. Whether that be making dinner or keeping the house a tightly ran ship, we couldn't do it without mom.
ourquadcities.com
QC woman is weight-loss royalty (wait until you see her now!)
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.
