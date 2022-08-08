Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Well-known realty firm promotes Sarasota executive
A top-notch realty brokerage announced it promoted Shelley Whiteside to senior regional marketing director for the Sarasota region. Whiteside has been with Naples-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty since 2016. With the promotion, she’ll oversee regional marketing plans, media buying and corporate training for the office locations in Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Sarasota and Venice Beach.
Tampa benefits company moves to new space to triple employee count
Tampa’s BeniComp Health Solutions is returning to office life and adding more employees. The company has leased 3,000 square feet on the 13th floor of Tampa City Center a building on East Jackson Street in downtown. BeniComp first moved to Tampa from Indiana in 2016 but, like many companies,...
Mobile suit shop plows ahead on brick-and-mortar expansion plans
Key takeaway: Tweeds Suit Shop is expanding to cover clients ranging from Miami to Tampa, in addition to Orlando. Core challenge: Surviving the pandemic was hard, with the one-on-one process of creating a custom suit Tweeds utilizes. A a 10-month shift to selling face masks early on in the pandemic provided a cushion.
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
Developer addresses Pinellas housing demand by buying two hotels — and a lake
Key takeaway: A Miami developer has bought two Pinellas County hotels and created 183 units of workforce housing. Core challenge: The most difficult part of the project was getting the zoning done. At the start, there wasn’t enough density and the city of Pinellas Park wanted assurances the conversion would be affordable for residents.
Leadership group makes key acquisition
The McGuckin Group, a leadership consulting and talent design innovation firm, founded and run by former Jabil executive Audrey McGuckin, has acquired C-suite leadership development company Key Associates. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. As part of the acquisition, The McGuckin Group welcomes the Key Associates community into The...
Coquina Beach Market Work Continues
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 11, 2022) – Manatee County leaders are working behind the scenes to create a more engaging and enjoyable experience when the Coquina Beach Market reopens in November. “Every aspect of the market is being studied,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. “From location to hours...
Airline adds SRQ service to New York suburbs
Breeze Airways is already expanding service at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, after arriving in June. The twice-a-week service will take off Nov. 5 with direct service to Westchester County, New York, on Saturdays and Tuesdays. The airline is also adding a one-stop route with no change of plane service on Thursdays and Tuesdays with a stop in Norfolk, Virginia.
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
Local REALTOR® Association Opens New Building in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 11, 2022) – On Friday, August 5, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) celebrated the Grand Opening of a new office building in Bradenton, located at 2901 Manatee Ave West. This is a significant moment for the REALTOR® community, with many members familiar with this location, as it was once home to the former Manatee Association of REALTORS® before the merger with the Sarasota Association in 2015.
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota fisherman is nearing the end of an era. For 43 years, George Nodaros has been a champion of old school cooking, spending countless Saturday morning smoking mullet for eager customers. His method is an old fashioned style that’s rarely seen around modern Sarasota.
Prominent real estate firm adds VP of business development
Michael Saunders & Co.’s leadership team is growing by one. Chip Murphy, the new vice president of business development, joined the real estate firm after a nine-year career with Hunt Real Estate in New York. During his time there, Murphy was an agent, branch director. In his final role as regional VP, Murphy managed eight branch offices, leadership staff and administration professionals.
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge
If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Lakewood Ranch commercial property sells for more than $2 million
The former PNC Bank branch on Town Center Parkway in Lakewood Ranch has sold. The building brought $2.2 million. SVN Commercial Advisory Group, which handled the sale, says the buyer is Monticciolo Family Holdings from Tampa. The company operates Monticciolo Family & Sedation Dentistry which has 11 offices across Tampa Bay. This new 3,400-square-foot office will be its first in Manatee County.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Pair of auto dealerships sold in liquidation move
LMP Automotive Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale-based auto dealer, has sold two of its dealerships in Southwest Florida. LMP announced it has entered into agreements to sell its Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, in addition to Kia and Subaru dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia. The sales include the dealership and real estate assets, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal — in addition to the name of the buyer — weren’t disclosed.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
