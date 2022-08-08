ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 3

Natalie H
5d ago

Wow so little information was given 🙄. Can we at least know the basics: race, approximate age and what he was wearing maybe someone is frantically looking for their loved one.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

5 People Wanted in Connection to NYC Cabbie Deadly Beat Down

Police are investigating the death of a yellow cab driver found lying on the ground early Saturday morning -- allegedly left there by the passengers that tried to rob him and delivered a fatal blow to the head. NYPD officials said the 52-year-old driver, Kutin Gyimah, stopped his taxi mini-van...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn on Aug. 2 after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon along St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. and refused to pay. When a 59-year-old worker […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartment building gutted by fire, 4 people hospitalized

NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m. Investigators said the fire was on the second floor, extended to the third floor and spread to a building next door. It was under control by 9 a.m. and all tenants were able to escape, fire officials said. "At least everybody got out, you know. Material things, you can always find a way to get it back. But I'm glad everybody is safe," said Mike Madera, a tenant. "I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," another tenant said. Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Sidewalk
NBC New York

NYC Subway Cleaner Suffers Broken Bones in Bronx Station Attack, Transit Union Says

A New York City subway cleaner was left bloodied and with broken bones in an attack that the head of NYC Transit called "outrageous and unacceptable." The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. Friday outside the Pelham Bay subway station in the Bronx. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Brooklyn motorcyclist downed by crash struck in hit-and-run: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A motorcyclist already knocked to the ground by a crash was struck by a driver who left the scene early Thursday in East Flatbush, authorities said. The victim, 45, tumbled to the ground when his motorcycle collided with an unoccupied parked car near Ditmas Avenue and Dorset Street around 2 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn BP gas station robberies linked, suspects sought: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two BP gas stations in Cypress Hills were robbed on consecutive days in what investigators believe are related crimes, officials said Friday. The first incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a man went behind the counter of the station on Atlantic Avenue near Hale Avenue, pulled a knife on a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx fatal stabbing arrest: Teen charged in cab driver’s killing

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities. Jaivon Cherry was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said. Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy