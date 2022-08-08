Read full article on original website
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI Archive: The movie crew for 'Twister' needed 'bailed out' while filming in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For its first day of filming, the "Twister" crew needed some hay for props, so one Iowan bailed them out. The crew paid the man twice his asking price for the hay. So, he got the big bucks and his hay got the big break on the silver screen.
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Local Farm Families To Be Recognized At Iowa State Fair For Conservation Leadership
Four local farm families will be recognized next week during the Iowa State Fair for their long-standing dedication to protecting the state’s natural resources through the voluntary use of conservation practices. The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards are selected by a state committee consisting of members from both conservation and agricultural groups to recognize producers that maintain cover crop usage, wetland bioreactor, saturated buffers, and other similar practices in support of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Recipients also act as local leaders by advocating for widespread use of such practices within the ag industry and their home communities. Forty recipients were selected for the 2022 award presentation, including Michael Vonnahme of Carroll County, Jason and Kelli Fineran of Sac County, Rowly and Deb Burton of Shelby County, and Scott McLaughlin of Shelby County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kaylan Lyon will formally present these awards during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Recent winners from the area include John Van Horn of Carroll County, Rosmann Family Farms of Shelby County, Eric and Jessica Hunziker of Sac County, and Luke and Linda Croghan of Shelby County. Since the award’s creation in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized.
Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
DNR officials examine small fish kills in Southwest Iowa
(Area) Minor fish kill events have been reported at both Littlefield Lake and the Greenfield City Reservoir. Weather conditions are largely to blame. Bryan Hayes, DNR Fisheries Biologist, explains water temperatures have been between 82-85 degrees at the surface. This concentrates nutrients. “Just sets us up to grow a lot of algae and turn these lakes greener than normal…With algae or water that’s kind of green, you get wide fluctuations in dissolved oxygen.”
Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes
(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa
(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide
GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
I Can’t Believe They Still Have These in Iowa
I had no clue these things still existed until my fiance and I moved to Iowa. I started to believe these were just something we saw in movies or on tv. In all seriousness, I'm not sure I've ever seen one of these in my life. I'm pretty sure where I grew up in Minneapolis they had their own spots they would set up and you had to go to them.
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
MASSIVE Plant And Animal Based Milk Recall In Iowa
When is it time to cut your losses when you have to recall a lot of your products? Over the last few months, I have read over a number of recalls from companies that affect stores in Iowa and other states across the country, but none of them were as long as this one.
"Pee-Wee" is Iowa State Fair's Big Boar
(Des Moines, IA) -- Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford of Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, tipping the scales at 1300 pounds. Purdy Boy, the 6-year-old Chester cross breed shown by the Purdy Boy Partnership of Pleasant Hill, earned second place, weighing in at 1156 pounds.
