Pottawatomie County deputies investigating interstate shooting

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting.

Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting on eastbound I-40 at the Earlsboro EXT 200 between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night and 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Investigators say the victims were driving a white four-door Ford pickup truck eastbound near Grand Casino when they encountered a dark colored small SUV with a roof rack.

It is believed the SUV had Texas plates.

The victims believe the vehicle might be a purple Toyota Rav4.

Officials say the suspect’s began tailgating the victim and flashing their bright lights at them twice between the Grand Casino and the Earlsboro exit. After that, the shooting occurred.

The victims exited at Exit 200 and the suspects continued east on I-40.

If you witnessed the shooting, call (405) 273-1727 and speak to Lt. Steven Sample.

