Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 DAYS AGO