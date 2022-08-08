ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 2

AP_000634.632003a88d4c4706b4c28acf905a881f.2325
4d ago

🤣😂 Not even close!! J.D awards are all fake news. I bought a brand new GMC in 2015 and a month later I got a survey asking me all these questions about my truck. Questions that should never have been answered after you had the vehicle for a few years and found out how reliable or unreliable it was but they sent the survey out only after a month. No one can tell how good the vehicle is in a month and this is why the J.D power award is fake news!

Reply
2
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers

The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Vehicles#New Cars#Business Industry#Linus Business#Buick Ranks Highest#Iqs#Pp100
CBS News

Car repossessions are surging — a troubling sign for the used car market

There's a troubling situation spreading among car owners that could portend an implosion of the used car industry, according to a new report. Repossessions of vehicles are surging, and have even doubled among so-called "prime" borrowers, or people with good to excellent credit scores who are considered the least likely to default on their lows, Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, told CBS News.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
DETROIT, MI
TheStreet

Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
komando.com

Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues

We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't

It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value

It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy