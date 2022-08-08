Read full article on original website
A Family Affair: Drake & Nicki Minaj Honor Lil Wayne's Legacy At The Young Money Reunion Concert
There might never be a time in music that can replicate the YMCMB era. In 2008, fresh off of the release of Tha Carter III, Wayne embarked on the "I Am Music" tour with a bigger mission on his mind than to promote his Grammy award-winning opus. It was a moment that helped form the foundation of Young Money. Though artists like Gym Class Heroes, Keri Hilson, T-Pain, Porcelain Black, and Keyshia Cole served as Wayne's opening acts, the show's real stars had yet to fulfill their potential. The most notable artists? Drake and Nicki Minaj. At that point, they created a small but powerful buzz around their names without the global acclaim they have today.
Lil Uzi Vert Claims They're A "Sober Man"
Over the course of his career, Lil Uzi Vert has had a great influence on the music industry. After all, he's evolved the genre of emo and punk rap and made his fans feel comfortable being themselves. Now, he has attempted to guide people, especially those younger, in a different direction by (ironically) telling them to stay away from drugs.
Tyrese Apologies To Ex-Girlfriend For Bashing Her Online, She Forgives Him
Tyrese is known for many things like his established acting career and his melodious vocals. However, as of recently, he's been getting attention for his lengthy social media posts. The 43-year-old has had no problem sharing his feelings with his 16 million Instagram followers, but he's currently regretting some of the things he's said.
Tyga Samples Lil Flip On "Sunshine" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Pop Smoke
Usually, Tyga's appearance on a New Music Friday comes with a twerk anthem or party track that is poised for turnt-up playlists, but this time, the rapper partnered with Jhené Aiko and added a posthumous verse from Pop Smoke for a song that was more on the sweeter side. We often get caught up in summer jams that are our soundtracks to being "back outside," but those summer romances also make for the perfect inspiration for artists.
The Game Drops "Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind" Ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle & More
We've been hearing a lot about this record in recent months and The Game has been preparing for its release for some time. The Los Angeles icon is never one to shirk away from controversy or remarks that could ruffle feathers, and during this record's rollout, Game took to interviews where he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts. Most recently, he even antagonized Eminem by commenting on the Detroit emcee's daughter's photo, and it was a moment that further drew attention to Game's latest arrival, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
Boosie Says He Thought Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Would Last After He "Accepted Her Flaws"
Boosie is back with yet another Vlad TV interview. For a while now, it has seemed that the two collaborate every time something major takes place. Whether he's dishing out his own personal business or talking about scandal within the entertainment industry, the rapper has no problem voicing his opinion.
R. Kelly's Lawyer Says Joycelyn Savage Is Not Pregnant: "People Are Just Insane"
These days, the last thing R. Kelly needs is more drama, but this latest revelation has caused a ruckus. Kelly's legal team has been battling the courts in desperate attempts to help the disgraced singer reclaim his freedom, and as they work tirelessly, a new report surfaced that Kelly's alleged girlfriend Joycelyn Savage was pregnant with his child.
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
NBA YoungBoy's "The Last Slimeto" First Week Sales Projections Are In
The Last Slimeto has arrived. NBA YoungBoy's massive 30-track project is making waves, and includes features from Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. YoungBoy's mixtape, Colors, was a big streaming hit earlier this year, debuting at #3 on the charts. Now, the numbers are in for the Baton Rouge rapper's newest effort, and they're looking pretty good.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Michael Jackson's Estate & Sony Music Reach Settlement Over Alleged Fake Music
In 2010, Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael, came out. Fans across the globe were ecstatic to hear unreleased music from the King of Pop, but upon listening, many believed the vocals on the records weren't his. For a while, many alluded that it was simply a conspiracy theory, but MJ's estate took the matter rather seriously.
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Shop For Jewelry In Italy & Appear To Check Out Rings
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.
Jay-Z Believes "Ambition" & "Ego" Derailed Murder Inc Supergroup With Ja Rule & DMX
As the embers from his Drink Champs appearance continue to simmer, Irv Gotti is once again centerstage now that his Murder Inc docuseries has premiered on BET. Gotti's label housed several chart-topping artists of the late 1990s and 2000s including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita, and Charli Baltimore; however, prior to some of those successes, Irv attempted to shape a Hip Hop supergroup that was poised to take over the culture.
Joycelyn Savage Alleges She’s Carrying Fiancé R. Kelly’s Baby In New Tell-All Book
Even from behind bars, R. Kelly’s name continues to be linked to troubling reports regarding his past victims – most notably, his alleged fiancée, Jocelyn Savage, is claiming in a new book that she’s pregnant with the disgraced R&B singer’s child. As the NY Post reports, the 26-year-old published her 11-page tell-all on Friday (August 12), detailing how her relationship with the sex offender came to be.
Kevin Federline Posts Videos Of Britney Spears Arguing With Sons
Now that she's out of her conservatorship and recently married, Britney Spears should be having the time of her life. It has been reported that the singer has a new song with Elton John on the way, and as she eases back into music, her devoted fanbase waits patiently for her return. However, things at home may not be as peaceful as Spears's supporters may believe now that her ex-husband Kevin Federline has aired out their personal business.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid Future $250,000 For "Pressurelicious" Feature
Ahead of her studio album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Pressurelicious" featuring Future. The three-minute record wasted no time climbing the charts, and now Megan is letting everyone know how the collaboration came to be. During a sit-down interview with the L.A. Leakers, the H-Town hottie stated that she had...
Missy Elliott Is Humbled After Learning Hometown Names Street After Her
Hometown heroes are often celebrated in the cities that helped shape them into the successes that they are, and Portsmouth is making sure Missy Elliott continues to feel appreciated. The renowned innovator has been long awarded for her decades of unmatched contributions to the entertainment industry, including receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Missy has topped the charts, written and produced classics, created visuals and choreography that has inspired millions of dancers, and now, she will have a street named after her in her hometown.
Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Defends Her Dad After The Game's Diss
Hailie Jade, the daughter of Eminem, came to her father's defense on Twitter, Friday night, after The Game released a diss track aimed at the legendary rapper titled, "The Black Slim Shady." In a pair of posts, Jade labeled The Game, "obsessed." "If you have to make a song 10mins...
