WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire history celebrated at Pioneer Days
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The history of Eau Claire is being celebrated at Pioneer Days this weekend. In honor of Eau Claire’s 150th anniversary, Pioneer Days is bringing back a piece of the city’s logging history. The feature attraction is a Phoenix Log Hauler, built in Eau Claire in the early 1900′s to get logs out of places that horses couldn’t get to.
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
Chippewa Main Street hosts the 45th annual Pure Water Days and Riverfest
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday. Jungle safari was this year’s, with Sheriff James Kowalczyk as grand marshal. Individuals attending the parade gathered along North Bridge Street to watch around 50 decorated floats and cheer...
Wagner Tails fundraisers include drinkware, clothing, bracelets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WEAU’s Danielle Wagner is collaborating with three different small businesses for Wagner Tails fundraisers. For each fundraiser, proceeds are divided evenly between the 12 current Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues across western Wisconsin. The fundraisers include drinkware, clothing and bracelets. You can find links to each fundraiser below.
Chippewa Falls Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest kicks off Saturday with safety precautions in mind
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest will be fun for the whole family. With lingering fears and anxiety from incidents like the parade shooting in Illinois earlier this summer and the driver who hit and killed several parade-goers in Waukesha in December, law enforcement says safety is top of mind for this year’s parade.
SportScene 13 for Friday August 12
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football previews continue with Stanley-Boyd. The Express play their final road game of the regular season. UW-Eau Claire continues their preparations for the start of the 2022 season.
Eau Claire couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One Eau Claire couple is celebrating a marriage milestone. Keith and Carol Sommerfeld are marking their 72nd wedding anniversary. Their actual anniversary is Aug.12, but a celebration took place Thursday afternoon at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire where the Sommerfelds live. The anniversary celebration included live music, food and drinks.
Sun Country Airlines now booking flights from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Travelers in the Chippewa Valley can now begin booking their flights on Sun Country Airlines with service out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. The announcement Thursday by the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport said that flights from the Chippewa Valley to Minneapolis-St. Paul would begin...
Sports Medicine Clinic to offer immediate treatment to injured athletes Saturday mornings
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Saturday morning Clinic is set to soon provide injured athletes with immediate treatment. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, injured athletes can receive immediate diagnosis and treatment during the walk-in Saturday Morning Sports Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic Health System located at 1400 Bellinger Street in Eau Claire.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 11th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona’s Alyssa Wirth commits to play her college basketball at Minnesota. The Eau Claire Express look for their 5th straight win. On the gridiron, UW-Eau Claire hits the field for the first time this season. Plus, our prep football previews continue with Elk Mound.
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
Agricultural Educators show-off hemp research crops
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Most Wisconsin farmers could be found in their corn fields today, however several were spotted in a hemp field. Just off of Highway 178, near lake Wissota, is what’s known as the Chippewa County Farm. More than a dozen variations of industrial hemp were planted there. UW-Madison Extension Chippewa County Division hosted Industrial Hemp Field day to allow others to checkout the crops.
Business Leaders: Economy starts with workers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Eau Claire hosted a Summit on Wisconsin’s workforce and population shortages. More than 60 local business leaders met to discuss how best to strengthen the community’s ability to recruit, attract and retain workers in the state. Local governments in Wisconsin are receiving more than $2 billion collectively from the American Rescue Plan Act, which gives money to communities with populations fewer than 50,000 people.
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
Cobban Bridge Replacement Project underway; expected completion in Oct. 2023
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The more than a century-old Cobban Bridge sits on the Chippewa River in Chippewa County. In 2017, Chippewa County closed it due to safety concerns. After years of planning, a more modern multi-dollar structure is set to replace Cobban Bridge. “It’ll be a little different...
Gov. Evers, Democrats campaign in Eau Claire Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers joined several fellow Democrats on the November ballot for a campaign stop Thursday at the Labor Hall on Birch Street in Eau Claire. Joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. nominee Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Third Congressional District nominee Brad Pfaff and others, Evers spoke about the contrast between him and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels.
Chippewa County DA not to pursue charges in domestic stabbing death case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County District Attorney says he does not plan to file charges against a woman involved in a domestic stabbing death in Chippewa Falls in May. In a release, the DA’s Office says based on reports, interviews with Leah Mickelson, and video, the DA has...
1 person dead, others hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and others are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 10 at 4:58 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Wisconsin Highway 35 at the intersection of Henry Lane in the Township of Milton. It was reported to authorities that there were three people trapped in a vehicle and unconscious.
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested for suspected drug use around children. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on July 29, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. the Augusta Police Department was requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services, Department of Human Services, with a home visit.
