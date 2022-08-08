ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target's Selling a Mini Toy Version of Its Shopping Cart for Just $20 — But You Need to Act Fast

By Brittany Leitner
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
It’s safe to say people are pretty obsessed with shopping at Target . I mean, you know something’s a big deal when there’s an entire TikTok channel dedicated to secret and must-have finds at a big box store. If you’re used to bringing your kids with you along for your Target runs, chances are they get in on the fun just as much as you do. And the toys kids end up loving the most typically emulate things adults are used to doing every day, like working in the kitchen, taking care of a baby and playing house or going on a Target run.

Now your little shopper can pretend they’re going on a weekly store run from home with this play set cart that’s available in stores nation wide. It’s made by Target’s exclusive toy line , aptly named Perfectly Cute. The Perfectly Cute line has the cutest assortment of baby dolls, toy cash registers, toy kitchen items and so much more. This Target logo shopping cart toy even comes stocked with Good & Gather-brand foods that are seriously so cute in their mini toy versions. And what Target trip would be complete without a drink pickup from the in-store Starbucks? This toy shopping cart even has a cup holder for your favorite coffee that powers you up as you move through the aisles.

As of the run date of this article, the Target logo shopping cart toy is not available online for shipping, but you can input your location now to see where it’s available near you for in-store purchase. If you need something shipped ASAP, we’ve included other grocery cart toy options that you can get delivered no matter where you are in the U.S.

Target Toy Shopping Cart

The mini penne rigate and milk carton! This set is too cute and comes with 12 pieces in total, plus the mini shopping cart itself.

Target Toy Shopping Cart

$19.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Perfectly Cute Grocery Cart

Perfectly Cute is Target’s exclusive toy line that has everything from baby dolls, strollers, play carts and more. This 12-piece set includes everything your child needs to go on a grocery run of their own. This set is available to ship and you can find it in store.

Perfectly Cute Grocery Cart

$19.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Baby Doll & Accessory Set

This set has everything you need to take care of the baby doll, like a diaper and changing set, plus the doll itself, extra food toys and even blocks. The complete set is under $30 and is a great value for little ones interested in playing house.

Baby Doll & Accessory Set

$29.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Double Stroller for Baby Dolls

Because we know your little one has two favorite dolls, not just one. Tote them around in style with this double stroller toy.

Double Stroller for Baby Dolls

$29.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Pantry Food Set

The 41 pieces in this set cover all food groups and the different meals you have throughout the day, including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Pantry Food Set

$14.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Baby Doll

If you need a baby doll to place in the shopping cart or stroller toys, the Perfectly Cute line at Target offers 8-inch dolls for just $3.99.

Baby Doll

$3.99


Buy now

Sign Up

