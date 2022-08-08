Read full article on original website
Corsicana Resident Completes Diver Certification Courses
PRESS RELEASE: Thomas R. Lester of Corsicana recently completed his training as a PADI certified Rescue Diver. Lester previously earned his Open Watercertification and Advanced Open Water certification prior to becoming a Rescue Diver. For his next adventure, Mr. Lester will begin his Divemaster program which will place him in...
Q and A With Country Legend, Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will be performing one night only at 7:30 p.m. this evening at the Palace Theater, located at 112 W. Sixth Avenue in Downtown Corsicana. You can buy tickets for the performance here. In the meantime, the Navarro County Gazette had an opportunity to sit...
