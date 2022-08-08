Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.

