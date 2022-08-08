Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Attempted FBI breach leads to standoff: What we know about the suspect
An armed suspect is dead after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building led to an hourslong standoff in rural Clinton County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer. The tense seven-hour situation started at the Cincinnati FBI field office in...
WLWT 5
Armed suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI building dead after standoff, police say
An armed suspect is dead after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building led to an hourslong standoff in rural Clinton County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSP, it started around 9 a.m. when an armed man attempted to breach FBI Cincinnati's visitor screening facility in Kenwood.
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
Ohio man accused of gunning down 4 allegedly believed his family was 'operated on with mind control'
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 39-year-old Ohio man was arrested in Kansas after allegedly gunning down several people, including a minor, and posting a social media video about mind control. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stephen Marlow allegedly fatally shot four individuals on Friday, Aug. 5. He...
Ohio bill aims to reduce incarceration, allow early release to non-violent offenders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If criminal sentencing schemes are altered, a new state bill would allow Ohioans to get out of prison early. Introduced to the Statehouse in late July, the bipartisan-backed House Bill 708, or the Sentencing Fairness and Justice Act, would permit Ohioans behind bars for non-violent offenses to appeal their sentence — […]
Ohio town finds Ku Klux Klan flyers outside households
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There is shock and anger coming from Worthington Monday after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households. Several residents along the street, some who have lived here their whole lives, said this type of racist propaganda has never appeared in their community until now. “We’re not going to […]
Man with protection order charged with weapons offense in Youngstown
Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.
cleveland19.com
RTA releases video of deadly Cleveland bus shooting, gunman won’t be charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been cleared of a deadly shooting on an RTA bus after prosecutors determined he likely fired in self-defense, citing Ohio’s ‘stand your ground’ law. David Kittreles, 21, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived to the scene of the...
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Investigators staked out Richard John Steinle and watched him put on a glove and drop off a letter addressed to Jordan into the mail collection box.
Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
AOL Corp
Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found
Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
cleveland19.com
Bodycam released after Akron police find five loaded guns inside SUV full of teenagers
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said five teenagers were inside an SUV with five loaded guns in Akron’s Joy Park neighborhood, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy. The weapons were found by the Akron Police Department’s Gun Violence Response Team just before 11:30 p.m. on July 30th.
Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
Charges filed after fight at asst. prosecutor’s home in Warren
A Warren City assistant prosecutor and his son were hurt in a fight at a home in Warren late Saturday.
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
