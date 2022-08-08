ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WOWK 13 News

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
MIAMI, FL
WTRF- 7News

Ohio town finds Ku Klux Klan flyers outside households

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There is shock and anger coming from Worthington Monday after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found outside several households. Several residents along the street, some who have lived here their whole lives, said this type of racist propaganda has never appeared in their community until now. “We’re not going to […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
AOL Corp

Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found

Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
FLORIDA STATE

