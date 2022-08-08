ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Trade Desk Stock Soared 40% This Week

The Trade Desk is rapidly expanding within the $750 billion global ad market. By providing indispensable tools to its ad partners, The Trade Desk appears set to deliver even more gains to its shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Passive-Income Giant Has High-Powered Growth Ahead

Brookfield Renewable delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter. The renewable-energy company secured several more growth drivers in the period. That has it on track to grow toward the high end of its range in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Docusign#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#New York Fed#Federal Reserve#Monday Com
Motley Fool

3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2032

Cloudflare operates one of the fastest cloud platforms on the planet. Cloudflare One is gaining traction in the network security market, and Cloudflare Workers is the leading edge development platform. Those products account for most of Cloudflare's $115 billion market opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. ForgeRock, Inc. (FORG -21.12%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Was Plummeting This Week

The company missed quite badly on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report. The vaccine developer also made a drastic adjustment to its full-year guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

TSMC will remain the bedrock of the global chipmaking industry. ASML’s lithography systems make it the best “pick-and-shovel” play. Texas Instruments' diversification, strong cash flows, and shareholder-friendly moves make it a great evergreen investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA 0.00%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Bioventus Inc. (BVS 7.84%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID -6.13%) Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC 1.06%) Q3 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT 27.29%) Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Vizio Stock Rocketed 14% This Morning

Vizio's sales grew just 2% in Q2, missing analyst estimates. But the company earned a surprise profit, mainly from cutting costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Shopify recently added new B2B commerce tools to its platform, dramatically expanding its addressable market. Airbnb is evolving into an inspiration engine for travelers, and it's generating tremendous amounts of cash in the process. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Legal Zoom

Read the most recent pitches from players about LZ. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in LZ. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy