Amherst County, VA

Combining two schools in Alleghany Co: Board approves Jeter-Watson Elementary Proposal

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board has approved a reconfiguration that creates Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This elementary school is combined with Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School which is made into one. The council said this was finalized by the Alleghany Highlands Public...
Students at Appomattox Middle School evacuate due to written message in bathroom

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox Middle School students evacuated the building due to a one-word message written in a bathroom, Appomattox Middle School officials said. On Thursday, AMS leaders said that a student told their office staff about the message. Officials at the school said they could not determine the...
LCS to provide free meals to all students, schools in the district

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools is providing free meals to all students this school year. "I think our students really do rely on the meals that they receive here, nutritious breakfast, nutritious lunch, and it also allows for all students to feel welcome. There are no stigmas in our cafeterias. It's just a welcoming, safe place for kids to enjoy a nutritious meal without the concern of needing to pay for that meal," said Beth Morris, the Director of School Nutrition.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Amherst County, VA
Amherst County, VA
Amherst County, VA
Amherst County, VA
Horizon brings back free yard signs, resiliency resources ahead of school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is sharing a message of hope and resiliency ahead of students' return to the classroom. The 2020 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed an increasing trend in feelings of sadness and hopelessness amongst high school students in Lynchburg over the past five years (LCS School Health Advisory Committee). Similarly, only 30% of adults in the United States, ages 18 and older, reported feeling hopeful about the future in the 2021 Stress in America Survey (American Psychological Association).
LYNCHBURG, VA
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
ROANOKE, VA
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension

ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
ROANOKE, VA
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
LewisGale Offers New Surgical Technology

LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s...
ROANOKE, VA
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated

(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

