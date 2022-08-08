ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Crest, Alchemy owners dish on Mercury Diner, their new Columbus restaurant

By Columbus Business First, Dan Eaton
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sX2q5_0h9Iut5F00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus restaurant group is adding a modern diner to its mix of concepts.

A&R Creative Group, which owns multiple ventures around Central Ohio including The Crest and Alchemy, expects to open The Mercury Diner at 621 Parsons Ave. this fall on the city’s south side.

Vandals paint over Black Lives Matter memorial faces at Franklinton gallery

That space previously was another Crest location, but that closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to take our time and get back to our roots,” Abed Alshahal said of the space. “We think we came up with something that fits the neighborhood perfectly.”

The Alshahal family owns A&R Creative and its portfolio of concepts.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Columbus, OH — 30 Top Places!

We can’t deny that brunch is an awesome part of our days, and if you’re in the middle of visiting Columbus (a fabulous city with lots to see and do), you’ll want to find a spot for a quick break. With all the attractions and beautiful places...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Clintonville

Clintonville is one of my favorite places to answer the question, “what do you want to eat?”. There are so many truly fantastic places to grab a meal in Clintonville that it feels like the kind of place where you can just walk in anywhere and find the best meal of your life.
COLUMBUS, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

30 Best Restaurants in Columbus, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Columbus rapidly gains a reputation as one of America’s up-and-coming culinary destinations. Its restaurant scene creates a buzz with its creativity, diversity, and one-of-a-kind experiences, from classic diner fare to fine dining, to offbeat, ethnic, and funky cafes. Columbus chefs have easy access to the best local ingredients to...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus

Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Beerfest returns to Kemba Live

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Marking 10 years at Kemba Live, the Columbus Summer Beerfest is back this Saturday.  The annual two-session festival features multiple regional and local breweries offering hundreds of craft beers. The festival has been the “biggest beerfest of the summer” in Columbus since 2012, with proceeds benefiting non-profit Animal Rescue Partners in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Ray Ray’s in Granville Switches Gears; Franklinton Gains a Market

One of the most exciting restaurant openings of 2021 is switching gears. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three, the Granville spin-off of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, is converting to the original, carryout-only Hog Pit format and menu. Chef James Anderson, the founder of Ray Ray’s, announced this week that the switch begins today, Aug. 11, and was prompted by “a long and thoughtful look” that the dine-in, meat-and-three format had placed on his team in a post-COVID environment. The barbecue restaurant, located at 1256 Columbus Road in Granville, is now the fifth Ray Ray’s Hog Pit in Central Ohio, including the original location—a food truck and smoker at Ace of Cups in the Old North. Anderson says dine-in seating will return to the Granville location in September.
GRANVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Alchemy#Mercury#Columbus Business First#Modern Diner#Food Drink#A R Creative Group#Crest#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
columbusmonthly.com

Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022

Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.  Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m.  All […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African lion dies at Columbus zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

A Beginner’s Guide To Gettin’ Down In Olde Towne East

Located in the historical Near East Side of Columbus, Olde Towne East is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. With a variety of architectural styles, historical homes, and different industries, OTE has a unique look and vibe that you can’t find anywhere else in the city. The area...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Elizabeth and Spencer Smith

Sept. 11, 2021 | When Elizabeth Arentz sat down in theater class on her first day of high school in 2008, she was ready to learn. Her teacher made a joke about the seating chart and who would have to sit next to the “class troublemaker”—Spencer Smith. Elizabeth thought to herself, “please don’t make me sit next to him,” but it wasn’t long before she was wishing otherwise, she says.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes

Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
HILLIARD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Complete Guide To Three Creeks Metro Park

Located at the confluence of three of Central Ohio’s largest creeks, the aptly named Three Creeks Metro Park is one of the finest natural gems in the region. Alum, Big Walnut, and Blacklick creeks join forces at this metro park, providing the perfect habitat for a variety of animals.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy