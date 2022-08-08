ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Tee time in Tally

A team of Tallahassee locals are patching a gap in First Tee’s coverage. Tallahassee locals, including some closely involved in the Process, are teeing off a new youth development organization in the capital city. First Tee Tallahassee is the latest branch of First Tee, an organization that strives to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race

Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Matching funds firm Daniel Uhlfelder’s lead in Dem AG Primary fundraising

Ashley Moody awaits the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election. Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder has been touting his campaign’s decision to take matching funds in recent weeks and the most recent fundraising reports in the three-way race say that was a good idea. Uhlfelder reported raising...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July

Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class

Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce endorses 28 Primary candidates for Florida Legislature

The group said it may add further endorsements for both the Primary and General elections. The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is backing 22 sitting state lawmakers and six candidates for the Legislature now competing in Primary contests across the state. The endorsements included candidates from both sides of...
floridapolitics.com

Jackie Toledo-tied super PAC spends $70K slashing Laurel Lee

Engineering America's Future also funded text messages and voter outreach in CD 15. A super PAC just dropped more than $70,000 on negative media against congressional candidate Laurel Lee. Funding for the group traces back to a political committee once run by Republican Primary opponent Jackie Toledo. Engineering America’s Future,...
FLORIDA STATE

