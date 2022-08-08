Read full article on original website
South Florida farmers hit 66% phosphorus reduction in previous year, beating 25% benchmark
Farmers have averaged a 57% reduction in phosphorus each year sin 1996, when compared with the 1979-1988 base period. South Florida’s farming community saw its phosphorus discharges fall 66% below levels set during a 1979-1988 base period established under the 1994 Everglades Forever Act. The 1994 law offered incentives...
Marijuana treatment centers have 60 days to comply with emergency rule on website purchasing
Leafly.com and I Heart Jane run websites that allow customers to shop for medical marijuana and place orders online. Medical marijuana treatment centers have 60 days to ensure their website and website purchasing services comply with a new emergency rule issued by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Department...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Tee time in Tally
A team of Tallahassee locals are patching a gap in First Tee’s coverage. Tallahassee locals, including some closely involved in the Process, are teeing off a new youth development organization in the capital city. First Tee Tallahassee is the latest branch of First Tee, an organization that strives to...
Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race. The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will...
Christina Pushaw moves to Ron DeSantis campaign, Bryan Griffin in as Press Secretary
Pushaw’s successor hopes to ‘ensure the Governor’s message is amplified and that false narratives are debunked.’. Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, departed her administrative role Friday to join the Republican Governor’s re-election campaign. The Florida Standard, a conservative new media outlet, was the...
Kiyan Michael, backed by Ron DeSantis, finding traction in HD 16 race
Fundraising slows for Lake Ray, Chet Stokes as donors find Michael late. Kiyan Michael lagged far behind her two opponents in the House District 16 race in terms of fundraising, until Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed her last month. Headed into the homestretch of the campaign, Michael is find tractioning with...
Statewide bus tour to be Nikki Fried’s last lap in Primary race for Governor
The state Agriculture Commissioner has a distance to go for the Democratic Party's nomination for Governor. Nikki Fried’s Primary campaign for Governor has a long way to go — her campaign Friday announced a statewide bus tour that starts Tuesday and will be burning rubber until the polls close.
Charlie Crist embarks on ‘Hope For Florida’ tour to close out Primary
The tour is his 25th statewide trip this Primary cycle. With less than two weeks left before the Democratic Primary Election, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is embarking on an expansive, 10-day tour across Florida to energize voters and convince them he’s their best chance to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Matching funds firm Daniel Uhlfelder’s lead in Dem AG Primary fundraising
Ashley Moody awaits the Democratic Primary winner in the General Election. Democratic Attorney General candidate Daniel Uhlfelder has been touting his campaign’s decision to take matching funds in recent weeks and the most recent fundraising reports in the three-way race say that was a good idea. Uhlfelder reported raising...
Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July
Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
Some 40 years ago, Florida elected its first woman to U.S. Senate. Will Val Demings be the second?
'It’s taken a lot of time for women to aspire to run for statewide office.'. It’s been about four decades since a Florida woman — Republican Paula Hawkins of the Orlando area — was elected to the U.S. Senate for one term. What followed was a lineup of male-senators-only to represent Florida in the Senate chamber.
Jay Revell to walk across his district in Leon County Commission bid
Revell said he was inspired by learning about the late Gov. Lawton Chiles' walk across Florida in 1970. In a nod to the late Gov. Lawton Chiles, Leon County Commission candidate Jay Revell is walking across District 5 on Saturday. The 15-mile trek will start at 7:30 a.m. at the...
Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class
Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights soaring gas prices with ‘True Cost of Washington’ tour
Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 a gallon at tour events. Americans for Prosperity-Florida will hold events across Florida as part of a campaign to highlight higher gas prices — and save people some cash at the pump. The “True Cost of Washington” tour has already made stops...
Roger Stone endorses candidate running in Palm Beach County state House race
Jane Justice wrote to Donald Trump's political operative, who is a convicted felon, and he responded with a video endorsement. Republican Jane Justice is aiming high in her first try for elected office: Trying to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in the Primary. And now she has an instantly...
As Reggie Gaffney stumbles, Tracie Davis kicks SD 5 fundraising into high gear
Over the last three weeks, Davis' committee has raised over $310,000 and has spent roughly the same amount. Momentum in the Senate District 5 Democratic Primary is going the way of state Rep. Tracie Davis, whose strong stretch run continues. In the week ending Aug. 5, Davis raised more than...
Bill Proctor outraises his opponents in July fundraising to defend Leon County Commission seat
Bill Proctor has served on the Leon County Commission since 1996. Leon County Commission Chair Bill Proctor has held his District 1 seat since 2006, and he led his challengers Terrance Barber and Donna Pearl Cotterell in July fundraising. The Proctor campaign raised $5,400 in July, including a $1,000 dollar...
Last Call for 8.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s campaign announced it has made more than 1 million voter contacts ahead of the Democratic Primary for Governor.
State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce endorses 28 Primary candidates for Florida Legislature
The group said it may add further endorsements for both the Primary and General elections. The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is backing 22 sitting state lawmakers and six candidates for the Legislature now competing in Primary contests across the state. The endorsements included candidates from both sides of...
Jackie Toledo-tied super PAC spends $70K slashing Laurel Lee
Engineering America's Future also funded text messages and voter outreach in CD 15. A super PAC just dropped more than $70,000 on negative media against congressional candidate Laurel Lee. Funding for the group traces back to a political committee once run by Republican Primary opponent Jackie Toledo. Engineering America’s Future,...
