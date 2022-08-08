ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Augie releases women’s basketball schedule

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

The 2022-23 Augustana Vikings women’s basketball schedule has been released and their season starts on Friday, November 11 with a two-day stay in Dubuque and a road matchup with the Loras Duhawks. The Vikings will face Simpson the next day in a neutral-site game. After Loras, the Vikings will begin a stretch of eight straight home games, starting with a two-day tournament at the Carver Center on November 18-19. Augie will host the Dubuque Spartans the first day and will take on DePauw or UW-Oshkosh the next day in either the consolation or championship game.

Following the Hyatt Place Tournament, Augustana will face Colorado College and Webster in back-to-back games in the Carver Center before jumping into CCIW action on November 30 against Wheaton. The Vikings finish their home stand on December 3 against Millikin before heading back out on the road for eight of their next 10 games. The Vikings will take on UW-Whitewater, UW-Platteville, and Monmouth in December to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule. Conference play will take up the remainder of the season after the new year, starting with Elmhurst on January 4. Augustana finishes out their season with consecutive home contests on February 15 and 18 against North Central and North Park. The finale against North Park will also be Senior Night. The first round of the CCIW Tournament begins on Tuesday, February 21.

