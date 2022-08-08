Brazos County Historical Society Receives A State Award And College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee Presents Its 111th Marker

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Is Asked To Consider Participating In Brazos County’s Proposed Medical Examiner’s Office
The Texas A&M system board of regents is asked to take action in a future meeting to invest in a Brazos County medical examiner’s office. The proposal was made by Texas A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman during the regents workshop meeting on August 10. Hartman says that the...
Cities Of College Station And Bryan Continue To Pay Less For Using Twin Oaks Landfill
For the ninth consecutive year, the cities of Bryan and College Station are paying less to drop off trash at the landfill that is co-owned by the cities. As part of the city councils recent approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), members were told that the charge from Twin Oaks landfill has dropped from $21.50 in 2014 to $12.00 dollars per ton.
Drought Emergency Declarations By The Mayors In College Station And Bryan
The mayors of College Station and Bryan have issued emergency declarations due to the ongoing drought. The cities refer to state law on what cities can now do. Options include mandatory evacuations and apply for state and/or federal assistance. Both cities are also allowed to activate emergency management plans.
Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning To Allow Another Convenience Store Near The Post Office
The intersection of William Joel Bryan and Nash, where the Bryan post office is located, is getting another convenience store. That is part of a retail development that is coming after the Bryan city council approved rezoning at their August 9 meeting. No construction timeline was given by a consultant...
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Kristen Waggener, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about using closed captioning in city promotional videos, upcoming events, city pool hours, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Texas A&M Health Science Center Closed Due To A Call Of A Suspicious Package
A Wednesday noon hour call to Texas A&M police (UPD) reporting a suspicious package in a laboratory on the second floor of a health science center (HSC) building led to an evacuation and inspection of all four HSC buildings. UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson said the all clear was given at...
Bryan Man’s 46th And 48th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Combined 62 Charges
A 30 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 48th time in the last 13 years. Online records indicate Marcellious McGee, who was booked August 8, was released August 10 after posting bonds on 18 of 42 charges totaling almost $130,000 dollars. He was...
Bryan Police Respond To A 9-1-1 Hostage Call That Turns Out To Be Unsubstantiated
Bryan police responded Friday morning to the report of a possible hostage situation that turned out to be unsubstantiated. According to BPD social media, officers went to the area of 25th and Hollowhill, which is near the back of the Blinn College-Bryan campus in the area. After determining a 9-1-1...
Bryan Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash
A Bryan man has been identified as the driver of a motorcycle who was found dead Wednesday night. Bryan police believe the motorcycle driven by 67 year old William Ryan struck a curb, he fell off, and he struck the pavement. BPD investigators found no signs of anything that was...
Aggie Soccer Defeats SFA in Exhibition Action, 2-1
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team showcased their talent with a 2-1 victory over the SFA Ladyjacks in Thursday night’s exhibition match at Ellis Field. The Aggies outpaced the Ladyjacks in shots (23-4), shots-on-goal (7-2), and corner kicks (13-0). Sophomore Laney Carroll got the Aggies...
