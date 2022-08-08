Brazos County Historical Society Receives A State Award And College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee Presents Its 111th Marker

For the ninth consecutive year, the cities of Bryan and College Station are paying less to drop off trash at the landfill that is co-owned by the cities. As part of the city councils recent approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), members were told that the charge from Twin Oaks landfill has dropped from $21.50 in 2014 to $12.00 dollars per ton.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO