Local medical manufacturer considers Olathe expansion
Artio Medical is seeking approval to build a 56,698-square-foot medical device manufacturing facility at Kansas Bioscience Park.
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rent has gone up the most in these 10 US cities
The median rent price across the United States' 50 largest metro areas is $1,876, which Realtor says is a new record for the 16th consecutive month.
They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead
When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
Bidders wanted more money than KDOT budgeted to build express lane on U.S. 69
Two initial bids to build an express lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park were substantially higher than the Kansas Department of Transportation budgeted for the job.
KWCH.com
Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement released Monday morning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that a Kansas man has been banned from continuing his autopsy business in Kansas. Shawn Parcells, who has resided in both Leawood and Topeka, has been ordered to pay over $250,000 in restitution related...
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in Kansas
A popular discount retail store with hundreds of locations across the United States just opened another new store in Kansas. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of buying brand-name items at a discount, you'll be thrilled to learn that Ollie's Bargain Store just opened a new store location in Overland Park.
bluevalleypost.com
Company replaces Overland Park property owner’s roof after crew accidentally removed it
An Overland Park property owner received quite a shock last week after a huge mix up left him without a roof. What happened: Around 7 a.m. last Monday, Steve Kornspan received a call from guests staying at one of his rental properties asking why he would have the roof replaced knowing that he had rented out the home.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park commission OKs rezoning request for new Casey’s at College and Pflumm
The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a recommendation for a rezoning request for a new Casey’s General Store. The details: The Iowa-based gas station and convenience store chain is looking to build a location at the southeast corner of Pflumm Road and College Boulevard, diagonal to an existing QuikTrip.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
Alleged misuse of Unified Government credit cards under investigation
New court documents from the district court for Douglas County, Kansas, confirmed the nature of the investigation.
Kansas man convicted of illegal autopsies banned from business in state
Shawn Percells, convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas, is banned from doing similar business in Kansas in the future.
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
Less local tourism affecting farmer's profit at City Market
Sunday marks the start of National Farmers Market Week, and farmers like Mike McFarland are hopeful Kansas Citians will show support by visiting the City Market.
Wichita Eagle
NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years
Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
LJWORLD
Plans filed to convert old, vacant East Lawrence tavern building into neighborhood restaurant
An old tavern building on an East Lawrence corner may get new life as a neighborhood restaurant. Longtime Lawrence restaurant and bar owner Brad Ziegler has filed plans at City Hall to use the mid-1800s stone building at 900 Pennsylvania St. as a “neighborhood restaurant.”. Those of you who...
Lawrence board could close schools due to budget issues
The Lawrence school board is looking at another way to solve budget issues that could include cutting schools.
Overland Park plans temporary fire station at former city pool
The Overland Park City Council will consider using the Marty Pool property as a temporary fire station at 74th Street and Conser.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, August 7, 2022
Lawrence Police Arrest Man Wanted in Ohio Quadruple Murder. LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - Lawrence police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a quadruple murder in Ohio. 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night after a nation-wide search. The shootings took place Friday at multiple crime scenes in a suburban neighborhood north of Dayton, Ohio. Butler Township police have identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and 15-year-old Kayla Anderson. In a press release, Lawrence police said on-duty police had reason to believe Marlow was in Lawrence and initiated a city-wide search. He was taken into custody without incident after police identified his vehicle at 23rd Street and Ousdahl. Police said they had not yet determined a motive for the shootings. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges.
Turner School District begins new school year with bus changes
Back-to-School: Turner School District students will have to walk farther to bus stops in Kansas City, Kansas because of driver shortage.
