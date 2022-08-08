Read full article on original website
Flawless Diamonds Social Club San Diego & Above Average MC SD host 1st partnered Backpack Drive
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Flawless Diamonds Social Club “San Diego” – & Above Average MC SD will be hosting their 1st partnered Backpack Drive with support from other MCs, SCs & Black Owned Businesses in San Diego. This is a free, family friendly event where the...
Experience the Islands at the 8th annual ‘Island Vibes Music Festival’, Aug. 13th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re catchin’ the island vibes here in San Diego this weekend!. KUSI got a taste of Pacific Island Culture, from music to dance, and of course, food, with a sneak peek of this weekend’s “Island vibe music festival”. Event producer,...
Chula Vista Celebrates 25 Years of Historic Lemon Festival on August 13th!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 25th annual Chula Vista Lemon Festival will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11am-6pm. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski met with Dominic Li Mandri and Catt Fields White of the Third Avenue Village Association to talk about this year’s event. The event is...
Hess Fest is back in San Diego despite recent beach closures
IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Hess Fest is back in San Diego this Saturday and many consider it a much needed mood boost after a summer of consistent beach closures. Mike Hess, founder of Mike Hess Brewing, has a teenage daughter with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. This is why this year’s net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to help kids with cancer at Oncology And Kids.
Soaring inflation impacting all of Feeding San Diego’s food distribution operations
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – — With the inflation rate sitting at a four-decade high, Feeding San Diego is facing increased operating costs across nearly all aspects of the organization, including purchasing food, transporting donated food, energy for cold storage, and other costs including fuel, wages, and even vehicle maintenance seeing significant increases.
KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries delves into the devastating reality of drinking and driving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 1,200 people died in alcohol-related traffic accidents in 2020. That’s up 14% from the year before. Now with another holiday coming up next month and the weekend almost here, authorities are getting the word out to make the right choice. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries...
City plans to redirect funds from public works projects to pay for 101 Ash, says Mark Larson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has been facing ridicule for months regarding the purchase of the building at 101 Ash St. in Downtown. The purchase was riddled with questionable variables, including a backdoor deal worth over seven-million dollars. The city, in-part to avoid a potentially years-long court battle, agreed to a settlement deal and went through with the purchase of the building.
Democrat Assemblywoman Akilah Weber to host backpack and vaccination drive
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber is hosting her annual Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August, 13th. But this year comes with a controversial twist, in addition to free backpacks filled with school supplies, Weber will have medical practitioners on site to inject young students with COVID-19 and HPV vaccines.
Vehicle hits and kills bicyclist in Escondido
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A vehicle fatally struck a bicyclist Thursday at an Escondido intersection. The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department. The bicyclist, a man whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene...
Police searching for information on $9,000 robbed from home in El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Authorities reached out to the public today for help in identifying three thieves who broke into an eastern San Diego County home last month and stole nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The masked burglars — believed to be two men and a teenage boy...
The CDC finally relaxed it’s pandemic guidelines, Dr. Mona Hacker explains why
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC relaxed it’s COVID-19 guidelines including eliminating the quarantine requirement for those exposed to the virus, and relaxing social distancing and masking recommendations. If you do test positive for COVID-19, the CDC still recommends quarantine for five days, and to stay inside longer...
Famous cars from your favorite movies at new Cars with Character Exhibit in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An exact replica of the wagon used in Griswold Family Vacation was brought to set where KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski got to interview Lenny Leszczynski, the CEO of the SD Automotive Museum. The ongoing Cars with Character Exhibit includes Speed Racer, the Ecto-1 from the...
Human-smuggler who crashed boat killing three migrants sentenced to 18 years in prison
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, was sentenced today to 18 years in federal prison. Antonio Hurtado pleaded guilty to federal...
Supervisor Joel Anderson says homeless aren’t criminals, but the victims of criminals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this summer, a massive, crime-ridden homeless encampment was plaguing east San Diego County. The encampment was set up just outside the City of El Cajon limits, so Mayor Bill Wells had no jurisdiction to remove them. In March, Mayor Wells told KUSI’s Dan Plante the massive homeless encampment was situated on San Diego County land, just across the street from the City of El Cajon. Wells does not allow sidewalk encampments in the City of El Cajon, and voiced his concern with the large encampment right across the street from El Cajon businesses.
