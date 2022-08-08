ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Hess Fest is back in San Diego despite recent beach closures

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Hess Fest is back in San Diego this Saturday and many consider it a much needed mood boost after a summer of consistent beach closures. Mike Hess, founder of Mike Hess Brewing, has a teenage daughter with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. This is why this year’s net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to help kids with cancer at Oncology And Kids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Soaring inflation impacting all of Feeding San Diego’s food distribution operations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – — With the inflation rate sitting at a four-decade high, Feeding San Diego is facing increased operating costs across nearly all aspects of the organization, including purchasing food, transporting donated food, energy for cold storage, and other costs including fuel, wages, and even vehicle maintenance seeing significant increases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City plans to redirect funds from public works projects to pay for 101 Ash, says Mark Larson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has been facing ridicule for months regarding the purchase of the building at 101 Ash St. in Downtown. The purchase was riddled with questionable variables, including a backdoor deal worth over seven-million dollars. The city, in-part to avoid a potentially years-long court battle, agreed to a settlement deal and went through with the purchase of the building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Democrat Assemblywoman Akilah Weber to host backpack and vaccination drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber is hosting her annual Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August, 13th. But this year comes with a controversial twist, in addition to free backpacks filled with school supplies, Weber will have medical practitioners on site to inject young students with COVID-19 and HPV vaccines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Vehicle hits and kills bicyclist in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A vehicle fatally struck a bicyclist Thursday at an Escondido intersection. The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department. The bicyclist, a man whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Joel Anderson says homeless aren’t criminals, but the victims of criminals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this summer, a massive, crime-ridden homeless encampment was plaguing east San Diego County. The encampment was set up just outside the City of El Cajon limits, so Mayor Bill Wells had no jurisdiction to remove them. In March, Mayor Wells told KUSI’s Dan Plante the massive homeless encampment was situated on San Diego County land, just across the street from the City of El Cajon. Wells does not allow sidewalk encampments in the City of El Cajon, and voiced his concern with the large encampment right across the street from El Cajon businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Community Policy