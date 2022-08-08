SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this summer, a massive, crime-ridden homeless encampment was plaguing east San Diego County. The encampment was set up just outside the City of El Cajon limits, so Mayor Bill Wells had no jurisdiction to remove them. In March, Mayor Wells told KUSI’s Dan Plante the massive homeless encampment was situated on San Diego County land, just across the street from the City of El Cajon. Wells does not allow sidewalk encampments in the City of El Cajon, and voiced his concern with the large encampment right across the street from El Cajon businesses.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO