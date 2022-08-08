Unidentified subjects wanted by RCSO after aggravated assault, considered armed and dangerous

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for these unidentified subjects who are wanted for an Aggravated Assault.

The incident happened on Monday, August 8th on the 2300 block of Travis Road.

Authorities say that the wanted subjects left in a Dodge Charger and were last seen traveling east on Travis Road.

According to investigators, these subjects should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone has any information that would help with the identification of these wanted subjects, please contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.

