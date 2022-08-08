ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Unidentified subjects wanted by RCSO after aggravated assault, considered armed and dangerous

By Karlton Clay
 5 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for these unidentified subjects who are wanted for an Aggravated Assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8YpH_0h9ItsAJ00

The incident happened on Monday, August 8th on the 2300 block of Travis Road.

Authorities say that the wanted subjects left in a Dodge Charger and were last seen traveling east on Travis Road.

According to investigators, these subjects should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

If anyone has any information that would help with the identification of these wanted subjects, please contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta

A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old. They say Nathan Clemons was last seen at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday morning on the 2000 block of Hephzibah McBean Road. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He could be traveling in a white 90s Dodge pickup truck with a South Carolina Tag.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Comments

