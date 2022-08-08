ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach Surfers for Autism event moved due to beach erosion, police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The 11th annual Surfers for Autism event in Flagler Beach has been moved due to beach erosion, according to the Flagler Beach Police Department. Police said the Saturday event will be moved to 6th Street South following beach erosion north of the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier, which was the original location of the event.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Lifestyle
Sanford, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Sanford, FL
click orlando

Meet the sister duo who owns Miscellaneous, a curated gifting experience

ORLANDO, Fla – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 had the opportunity to visit a Black and women-owned business that offers its customers a refreshing experience. Miscellaneous is a neighborhood shop located in Ivanhoe Village that started when a sister duo saw the lack of local stores selling curated gifts and products.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday. Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Zoo#The Zoo#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Central Florida Zoo
click orlando

Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO

ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Scorching heat and a few showers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Weather Service in Melbourne is monitoring a line of storms as it moves through Central Florida Wednesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Seminole County was allowed to expire at 2:45 p.m., and a flood advisory in areas of Seminole County impacted by heavy rain was allowed to expire at 3:30 p.m.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

First-ever sailing hurricane drones launched into Gulf of Mexico

Orlando, FLA. – Meteorologists collect hurricane data through various sources, like aircraft and ships, but the new age of uncrewed data collectors continues to expand from air to sea. Last season we introduced you to ALTIUS, a hurricane hunting drone that is released from a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
PINE HILLS, FL
click orlando

Judge allows ex-NFL player in assault case to return to Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge in Orange County approved a motion modifying pre-trial release conditions for former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of attacking a woman inside a home in Oakland in November. Zac Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. [TRENDING: ‘They will...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Windermere High School mourns death of student

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

Plea negotiations break down for Orlando man facing Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plea negotiations have reportedly broken down in the case of an Orlando man charged for his role in the Capitol Hill riot. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested in April of 2021 after investigators said he hit a Capitol police officer with his skateboard during the attack on the Capitol.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy