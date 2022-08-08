Read full article on original website
Related
Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont, taking 'several bottles of alcohol' from an unoccupied residence, police say
The felony burglary charge comes after the "Fantastic Beasts" actor was accused earlier this year of grooming a teen.
Cops suspect DUI in Anne Heche crash, granted warrant for blood sample
Anne Heche will have to give a blood sample to police after crashing her car into a home in Los Angeles. The LAPD received a warrant to test the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star’s blood to see if she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash, TMZ reported Monday. Officers believe Heche, 53, was intoxicated when she plowed her blue Mini Cooper into a house Friday and sustained severe burns after the vehicle caught fire, but her blood test results could take weeks, the outlet noted. Sources also told TMZ that, at the minimum, the LAPD will...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Nearly $1.5 million settlement approved for correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement agreement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children
A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida mother who forced 3-year-old son to overdose on sedatives sentenced to 40 years in prison
The Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives has been sentenced to four decades in prison. Amy Oliver, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her son, Henry Prisby. Duval County Circuit Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentence...
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Killer angered victims' family with last words before taking two hours to die in botched execution
Killer Joseph Wood angered the family of his two victims in his final moments before being executed in a prison in Arizona in 2014. The double murderer took over two hours to die in a 'botched' execution that resulted in a 'cruel and unusual' death. As a result, executions in Arizona were put on hold and only resumed in May this year.
Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes
Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
Mary Anderson’s ex Matthew Davis ‘shot dead by Vermont police’ after missing Harvard woman’s body was found in truck
THE person of interest in the case of a 23-year-old whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, cops say. Massachusetts State Police have identified Mary Anderson's ex Matthew Davis, 34, as the man fatally shot during a confrontation by police in Vermont.
Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
CBS News
Elderly woman scammed out of $230,000 by being told she was being accused of crimes she didn't commit
A senior citizen who lives in the Chicago suburb of North Aurora was told she was being accused of money laundering and drug trafficking. She wasn't. And she hadn't committed the offenses. She was also told that, to clear her name, she needed to deposit hundreds of thousands of dollars...
Mystikal held without bond on rape charge
Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’
A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
Parade
48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 13