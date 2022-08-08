ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu

YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curator#Boston#American
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Dexter festival aims to capture city, surrounding area in paintings

DEXTER, MI -- Artists will soon paint areas in and around Dexter for the city’s annual Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival. The festival, from Monday, Aug. 15, to Saturday, Aug. 20, brings together local, regional and national artists for plein air painting -- which involves painting or drawing a landscape while being outdoors.
DEXTER, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best

Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends

Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
The Ann Arbor News

Rescued beagles taken from Virginia lab adopted quickly after arriving in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI – More than two dozen beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia under federal court order were brought to Michigan to find forever homes. Of the 25 dogs arriving in Michigan, 15 came to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor Monday, Aug. 8, to begin the adoption process, while the other 10 went to the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Hello, Ann Arbor: Football’s in the air; gun range has horse farm owners saying ‘nay’

The days of summer are fleeting. Soon, Ann Arbor will become football city – from Friday night lights at the high schools to the roaring crowds at the Big House. We are publishing a preview story each weekday for all the Ann Arbor-area high school football teams leading up to opening week Aug. 26. Our prep sports reporter Greg Wickliffe recently had previews about Skyline, Whitmore Lake and Lincoln, with more to follow.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space

If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
FENTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy