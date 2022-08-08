Read full article on original website
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fermentation is the trick to good dough at Ann Arbor’s Bigalora
ANN ARBOR, MI -- According to Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, the trick to good dough is to leave it alone for 72 hours. While the pizza at the Ann Arbor eatery features a variety of combinations of vegetables, meats and cheese, the menu is set apart by its dough, said Valerie Tranchida, regional manager for the Michigan brand.
See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu
YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
Color-changing mocktail at Miss Kim in Ann Arbor is magic you can drink
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim has brought mocktails back to the menu, and owner Ji Hye Kim hopes its most visually intriguing drink, the 9Tail Mocktail, is symbolic of transformation after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
Dexter festival aims to capture city, surrounding area in paintings
DEXTER, MI -- Artists will soon paint areas in and around Dexter for the city’s annual Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival. The festival, from Monday, Aug. 15, to Saturday, Aug. 20, brings together local, regional and national artists for plein air painting -- which involves painting or drawing a landscape while being outdoors.
ahealthiermichigan.org
4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best
Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
thesalinepost.com
Longtime Administrator David Raft Listed Among Resignations in Saline Schools HR Report
David Raft, the longtime Saline Area Schools administrator, has resigned from the school district. Raft's most recent position in the district was Principal of Operations. In that role, Raft had been the point-person for the district's bond proposal. According to the human resources report in the most recent agenda packet,...
Water tower on former Gelman Sciences site near Ann Arbor slated for demolition
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A water tower that has long marked the former Gelman Sciences, Inc. complex just outside Ann Arbor, the source of toxic pollution spreading for decades in local groundwater, is coming down. A demolition company specializing in the dismantling of water towers is seeking permits for the...
Rescued beagles taken from Virginia lab adopted quickly after arriving in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – More than two dozen beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia under federal court order were brought to Michigan to find forever homes. Of the 25 dogs arriving in Michigan, 15 came to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor Monday, Aug. 8, to begin the adoption process, while the other 10 went to the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Football’s in the air; gun range has horse farm owners saying ‘nay’
The days of summer are fleeting. Soon, Ann Arbor will become football city – from Friday night lights at the high schools to the roaring crowds at the Big House. We are publishing a preview story each weekday for all the Ann Arbor-area high school football teams leading up to opening week Aug. 26. Our prep sports reporter Greg Wickliffe recently had previews about Skyline, Whitmore Lake and Lincoln, with more to follow.
hourdetroit.com
A Fenton Couple Shares Their Midcentury Open-air Entertaining Space
If the Mad Men set designers ever needed a metro Detroit location during the show’s nearly eight-year run, they could have knocked on the door of Andrea and Mark Brimmers’ home in Fenton. Their entire home features midcentury modern sensibilities, from the kitchen’s yellow Smeg oven to the aqua Weber grill on the patio.
